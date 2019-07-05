Wimbledon 2019: Divij Sharan Reaches Pre-quarters

London: Divij Sharan kept the Indian interest alive at the Wimbledon Championships by reaching the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals with partner Marcelo Demoliner, quelling a spirited fight from Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen here Friday.

Battling hard for over three hours, Sharan and his Brazilian partner eked out a 7-6(1) 5-7 7-6(6) 6-4 win over the Belgian pair.

Left-handed Sharan's best ever Grand Slam performance had come at the Wimbledon last year when he made the quarterfinals with Artem Sitak.

He has also reached the third round at Australian Open (2018), French Open (2017) and US Open (2013).

Rohan Bopanna, Leander Paes, Purav Raja and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan have all exited from the men's doubles competition at Wimbledon.