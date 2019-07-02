Take the pledge to vote

Wimbledon 2019: Dominic Thiem Becomes 3rd Men's Singles Top 10 Player to Exit in Round 1

Wimbledon 2019: Fifth seed Dominic Thiem was upset by 2017 semi-finalist Sam Querrey 6-7 (4), 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-0.

Agencies

Updated:July 2, 2019, 8:37 PM IST
Wimbledon 2019: Dominic Thiem Becomes 3rd Men's Singles Top 10 Player to Exit in Round 1
Dominic Thiem lost in the first round of Wimbledon for the third time in six appearances. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Sam Querrey of the United States took the last nine games and upset No. 5 seed Dominic Thiem 6-7 (4), 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-0 to make the French Open runner-up the third top-10 man already gone in Wimbledon's first round.

The 65th-ranked Querrey was one point from falling into a two-set deficit while serving down 5-4 in the second. But he held on there and then took a lead by getting his initial break of the match in the third set.

Thiem has lost to Rafael Nadal in the final at Roland Garros each of the past two years. He is a lot less comfortable on grass: This was the Austrian's third first-round exit in six appearances at Wimbledon.

The 25-year-old Thiem's best showing reaching the last 16 in 2017 and wilted under the expert serve and volley game of Querrey.

He joined No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev and No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas on the sideline after they each lost a day earlier.

Querrey's only Grand Slam semifinal appearance came at the All England Club in 2017 after a victory over defending champion Andy Murray. Querrey defeated Novak Djokovic a year earlier at Wimbledon.

Querrey, a semi-finalist at Wimbledon in 2017, will next play Andrey Rublev of Russia or Cristian Garin of Chile.

