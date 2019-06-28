Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Wimbledon 2019 Draw: Potential Last 16 Clashes in Men's Section Promises a Titanic Tournament

Wimbledon 2019 Draw: The gentlemen's singles has a number of exciting clashes lined up through the course of the tournament.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 28, 2019, 5:31 PM IST
Wimbledon 2019 Draw: Potential Last 16 Clashes in Men's Section Promises a Titanic Tournament
Novak Djokvovic and Roger Federer are the top two seeds at Wimbledon 2019. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Wimbledon 2019 is set for some extremely exciting potential clashes come the later stages of the Grand Slam tournament. Wimbledon will be held from July 1-14 at the All England Club in London.

The draws for this year's tournament were announced on Friday and the gentlemen's singles threw up some exciting possibilities.

Rafael Nadal's complaint about the rules of seeding did not hold much ground as he was seeded in the half of Roger Federer instead of defending champion and world No.1 Novak Djokovic.

Nadal and Federer are slated for a potential semi-final clash and if not for any early upsets, fans might get another epic Federer-Nadal clash on the green grass of London.

While the focus will obviously be on the Big Three - Federer, Nadal and Djokovic - who have divided among them all the last 10 Grand Slam titles in the past two and a half years, this year's Wimbledon is set to throw up exciting young generation clashes.

Among the young generation, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Karen Khachanov, Alexander Zverev, Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime are the ones to watch out for.

Among these talented youngsters, four (Tsitipas, Medevedev, Khachanov and Zverev) are expected to reach the Round of 16 even though Auger-Aliassime might spring a surprise.

It is in the Round of 16, that the 'Clash of Youngsters' is expected to happen. According to the projection, the last 16 might see Medvedev vs Tsitsipas and Khachanov vs Zverev.

These two clashes between the four youngsters promises to be a mouthwatering prospect.

Apart from this, if Auger-Aliassime cannot spring a surprise, Gael Monfils should face the massive task against Novak Djokovic. Another potential clash between Kevin Anderson and Milos Raonic should be a battle of big servers.

Here are all the potential Round of 16 clashes in the men's draw:

Djokovic vs Monfils

Medvedev vs Tsitsipas

Anderson vs Raonic

Khachanov vs Zverev

Dominic Thiem vs Fabio Fognini

Marin Cilic vs Nadal

Kei Nishikori vs John Isner

Borna Coric vs Federer

