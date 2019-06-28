Wimbledon 2019 Draw: Potential Last 16 Clashes in Men's Section Promises a Titanic Tournament
Wimbledon 2019 Draw: The gentlemen's singles has a number of exciting clashes lined up through the course of the tournament.
Novak Djokvovic and Roger Federer are the top two seeds at Wimbledon 2019. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Wimbledon 2019 is set for some extremely exciting potential clashes come the later stages of the Grand Slam tournament. Wimbledon will be held from July 1-14 at the All England Club in London.
The draws for this year's tournament were announced on Friday and the gentlemen's singles threw up some exciting possibilities.
Rafael Nadal's complaint about the rules of seeding did not hold much ground as he was seeded in the half of Roger Federer instead of defending champion and world No.1 Novak Djokovic.
Nadal and Federer are slated for a potential semi-final clash and if not for any early upsets, fans might get another epic Federer-Nadal clash on the green grass of London.
While the focus will obviously be on the Big Three - Federer, Nadal and Djokovic - who have divided among them all the last 10 Grand Slam titles in the past two and a half years, this year's Wimbledon is set to throw up exciting young generation clashes.
Among the young generation, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Karen Khachanov, Alexander Zverev, Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime are the ones to watch out for.
Among these talented youngsters, four (Tsitipas, Medevedev, Khachanov and Zverev) are expected to reach the Round of 16 even though Auger-Aliassime might spring a surprise.
It is in the Round of 16, that the 'Clash of Youngsters' is expected to happen. According to the projection, the last 16 might see Medvedev vs Tsitsipas and Khachanov vs Zverev.
These two clashes between the four youngsters promises to be a mouthwatering prospect.
Apart from this, if Auger-Aliassime cannot spring a surprise, Gael Monfils should face the massive task against Novak Djokovic. Another potential clash between Kevin Anderson and Milos Raonic should be a battle of big servers.
Here are all the potential Round of 16 clashes in the men's draw:
Djokovic vs Monfils
Medvedev vs Tsitsipas
Anderson vs Raonic
Khachanov vs Zverev
Dominic Thiem vs Fabio Fognini
Marin Cilic vs Nadal
Kei Nishikori vs John Isner
Borna Coric vs Federer
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Excited About Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2, Says 'It’s Going To Be Lit'
- Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor Take a Trip to the Mountains, See Here
- This Man Played His Maiden Saxophone Concert not for Humans but Music Loving Cows
- Nobody Can Beat Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Stylish Entry at Joe-Sophie Turner's Wedding Venue
- WhatsApp Wants You to Share Status Update as Facebook Story Too: Here is What You Need to Know
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s