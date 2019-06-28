Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal Slated For Semi-final Meet With Roger Federer as Draws Are Announced

Rafael Nadal had criticised Wimbledon's unique seeding formula as he was seeded below Roger Federer despite being higher ranked according to ATP.

AFP

Updated:June 28, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal Slated For Semi-final Meet With Roger Federer as Draws Are Announced
File photo of Roger Federer (L) and Rafael Nadal. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

London: Rafael Nadal breathed a sigh of relief Friday after he was slated to meet eight-time champion Roger Federer in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Nadal's fears that he would be drawn in top-seeded favourite and defending champion Novak Djokovic's half of the draw -- and face him in the semis -- proved unfounded despite Wimbledon promoting Federer above him in the seedings.

The Spaniard, seeded third behind Federer, had complained earlier this week that Wimbledon's unique formula for seeding that combines ranking points with form in grass-court competitions was disrespectful. World number one Djokovic will in theory face South African fourth seed and last year's beaten finalist Kevin Anderson -- who was promoted from eighth in the world -- in the last four.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram