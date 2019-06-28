Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal Slated For Semi-final Meet With Roger Federer as Draws Are Announced
Rafael Nadal had criticised Wimbledon's unique seeding formula as he was seeded below Roger Federer despite being higher ranked according to ATP.
File photo of Roger Federer (L) and Rafael Nadal. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Rafael Nadal breathed a sigh of relief Friday after he was slated to meet eight-time champion Roger Federer in the Wimbledon semi-finals.
Nadal's fears that he would be drawn in top-seeded favourite and defending champion Novak Djokovic's half of the draw -- and face him in the semis -- proved unfounded despite Wimbledon promoting Federer above him in the seedings.
PROJECTED MEN'S SINGLES QUARTER-FINALS ACCORDING TO SEEDING
Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Kevin Anderson vs Alexander Zverev
Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal
Kei Nishikori vs Roger Federer#Wimbledon
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2019
The Spaniard, seeded third behind Federer, had complained earlier this week that Wimbledon's unique formula for seeding that combines ranking points with form in grass-court competitions was disrespectful. World number one Djokovic will in theory face South African fourth seed and last year's beaten finalist Kevin Anderson -- who was promoted from eighth in the world -- in the last four.
A potential second round encounter... Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/J5CpFP7KoF — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2019
