Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal Slated For Semi-final Meet With Roger Federer as Draws Are Announced

London: Rafael Nadal breathed a sigh of relief Friday after he was slated to meet eight-time champion Roger Federer in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Nadal's fears that he would be drawn in top-seeded favourite and defending champion Novak Djokovic's half of the draw -- and face him in the semis -- proved unfounded despite Wimbledon promoting Federer above him in the seedings.

PROJECTED MEN'S SINGLES QUARTER-FINALS ACCORDING TO SEEDING Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Kevin Anderson vs Alexander Zverev Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal Kei Nishikori vs Roger Federer#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2019

The Spaniard, seeded third behind Federer, had complained earlier this week that Wimbledon's unique formula for seeding that combines ranking points with form in grass-court competitions was disrespectful. World number one Djokovic will in theory face South African fourth seed and last year's beaten finalist Kevin Anderson -- who was promoted from eighth in the world -- in the last four.

A potential second round encounter... Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/J5CpFP7KoF — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2019