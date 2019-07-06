Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Bomb Should Explode on Wimbledon,' Fumes Fabio Fognini after Crashing Out

Fabio Fognini lost to Tennys Sandgren to crash out of Wimbledon 2019 in the third round. After the match, he wished 'a bomb would explode' at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

AFP

Updated:July 6, 2019, 10:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Bomb Should Explode on Wimbledon,' Fumes Fabio Fognini after Crashing Out
Fabio Fognini lost to Tennys Sandgren (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

London: Fabio Fognini said a "bomb should go off" at Wimbledon as he crashed out of the third round on Saturday.

The Italian 12th seed was beaten by US world number 94 Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 7-6 (12/10), 6-3 on the compact Court 14.

"It's fair to play here? Damned English, really. Damned, really. Wish a bomb would explode on this club. A bomb should explode here," he fumed in Italian.

Speaking afterwards, Fognini, who is no stranger to on-court outbursts, continued voicing his irritation.

"The court was not really good," the 32-year-old said.

"Most of the time when you're on court, you're frustrated. For sure, I was not happy about my performance today because I was knowing I have a lot to win in this case, because was I thinking I have a good chance to win.

"Something happen on court, if I feel sorry for somebody, I have to say sorry. Now I have to be focused on the second half of the season."

He added: "I say sorry. If somebody feel offended, I say sorry. No problem."

Had he won, he would have gone on to face unseeded American Sam Querrey for a place in the quarter-finals.

Despite being the fourth-biggest men's seed playing on Saturday, his match was shunted onto the lowly Court 14, an outside court with just 318 seats.

"That's the schedule. Schedule like that. Nothing to say," Fognini said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram