Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Wimbledon 2019: Fabio Fognini May Face Fine for 'Bomb' Outburst

Wimbledon 2019: Fabio Fognini was unhappy upon having to play at Court 14 and said, 'Wish a bomb would explode on this club'.

AFP

Updated:July 8, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Wimbledon 2019: Fabio Fognini May Face Fine for 'Bomb' Outburst
Fabio Fognini lost to USA's Tennys Sandgren in the third round of Wimbledon. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

London: Fabio Fognini may face a fine for saying "a bomb should explode" on Wimbledon, All England Club chief executive Richard Lewis said Monday.

The Italian 12th seed made the outburst during his straight-sets third round defeat to US world number 94 Tennys Sandgren on Saturday.

"It's fair to play here? Damned English, really. Damned, really. Wish a bomb would explode on this club. A bomb should explode here," he fumed in Italian.

He apologised afterwards, which Lewis said would be taken into account.

"It was one of these heat of the moment comments. It was a very unfortunate comment and Fabio was good enough to apologise straight away," the Wimbledon supremo said.

"It wouldn't surprise me in the end if there was a small fine but I think we will certainly keep it in context, and readily accept the apology."

During the first week of the championships, Australia's Bernard Tomic was stripped of his entire £45,000 ($56,600) prize money on for tanking in his first round match, which was over in just 58 minutes.

"Generally the behaviour has been outstanding," said Lewis.

"There's been one or two high-profile incidents. But if you look back over the years, there's always something going on.

"It's one of the beauties of tennis, that it's a head-to-head contest and emotions and passions run high and sometimes they slightly overspill in a way that there has to be some sanctions."

Meanwhile, Australian hothead Nick Kyrgios will not face action after he admitted deliberately blasting the ball at Rafael Nadal's body during his defeat to the Spanish third seed.

"It's very common in doubles where players aim at the opponent. It's part and parcel of being a professional tennis player," said Lewis.

"That and underarm serving are very much within the rules of the sport."

Kyrgios hit two underarm serves during the match on Centre Court and also had a lengthy rant at the umpire.

"Some of the conversational discussion Nick had with the umpire is maybe worthy of scrutiny," Lewis added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram