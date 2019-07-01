Wimbledon 2019: Gen Next stars Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Out in 1st Round

London: Sixth-seeded Alexander Zverev and seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas were both eliminated in the first round at Wimbledon. Zverev lost to Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5, while Tsitsipas was beaten by Thomas Fabbiano of Italy 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3.

Both players are among the younger generation expected to eventually replace the Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in men's tennis.

Zverev, long tipped as a future Grand Slam champion, again flattered to deceive as he was outplayed by the world number 108.

Vesely goes on to play either Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay or Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur for a place in the last 32.

Tsitsipas, who beat Federer at the Australian Open en route to the semifinals, saved two match points in the fourth-set tiebreaker and failed to convert three break points early in the fifth. Fabbiano broke Tsitsipas twice in the final set, including in the last game when the Greek popped a shot long.

It was Fabbiano's first win over a top-10 player and he next faces 40-year-old Ivo Karlovic