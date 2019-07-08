Wimbledon 2019: Johanna Konta Knocks Out Two-time Champion Petra Kvitova
Johanna Konta booked her place in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon with a hard-fought win over Petra Kvitova.
Johanna Konta defeated Petra Kvitova to qualify for the quarters (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Petra Kvitova's hopes of a third Wimbledon singles title evaporated on Monday, beaten by Britain's Johanna Konta 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in their last 16 clash.
The 29-year-old Czech sixth seed, in the fourth round for the first time since she won the second of her titles in 2014, bows out leaving just two of the top 10 seeds remaining, Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina.
Konta, who reached the French Open semi-finals, blew her first chance of closing out the match serving at 5-2 in a game that lasted 10 minutes.
Flying the flag 🇬🇧@JohannaKonta fights back from a set down for the second match in a row to progress to her second #Wimbledon quarter-final, defeating two-time champion Petra Kvitova pic.twitter.com/UC4IxYpDAO
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2019
She wasted two match points and Kvitova broke her on her fourth break point.
The British player, though, suffered no such nerves when presented with two more on her following service game.
Should Konta, seeded 19, beat 33-year-old Czech Barbora Strycova in Tuesday's quarter-final she will be into her second Wimbledon semi-final having reached the same stage in 2017.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Meet 'It's OK', a Bluetooth Cassette Player Already Crowdfunded on Kickstarter
- India vs New Zealand: Bat Big, Hit Rohit with a Lightning Boult - How Blackcaps Can Beat India
- Facebook, Twitter Left Out of Social Media Summit in USA
- Mozilla Firefox Premium to Offer Ad-Free Browsing, Cost $4.99/Month
- Hyundai Venue Enters List of Top 10 Most-Selling Cars in India, 8763 Units Sold in June 2019
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s