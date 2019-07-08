Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Wimbledon 2019: Johanna Konta Knocks Out Two-time Champion Petra Kvitova

Johanna Konta booked her place in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon with a hard-fought win over Petra Kvitova.

AFP

Updated:July 8, 2019, 10:32 PM IST
Wimbledon 2019: Johanna Konta Knocks Out Two-time Champion Petra Kvitova
Johanna Konta defeated Petra Kvitova to qualify for the quarters (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Petra Kvitova's hopes of a third Wimbledon singles title evaporated on Monday, beaten by Britain's Johanna Konta 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in their last 16 clash.

The 29-year-old Czech sixth seed, in the fourth round for the first time since she won the second of her titles in 2014, bows out leaving just two of the top 10 seeds remaining, Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina.

Konta, who reached the French Open semi-finals, blew her first chance of closing out the match serving at 5-2 in a game that lasted 10 minutes.

She wasted two match points and Kvitova broke her on her fourth break point.

The British player, though, suffered no such nerves when presented with two more on her following service game.

Should Konta, seeded 19, beat 33-year-old Czech Barbora Strycova in Tuesday's quarter-final she will be into her second Wimbledon semi-final having reached the same stage in 2017.

