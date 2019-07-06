Wimbledon 2019: Kei Nishikori, Petra Kvitova Through to Last 16
Kei Nishikori defeated American Steve Johnson in straight sets as Petra Kvitova beat Magda Linette, to book their place in the pre-quarterfinals at Wimbledon.
Petra Kvitova and Kei Nishikori both qualified for the pre-quarterfinals (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Kei Nishikori equalled Ai Sugiyama's record of four appearances in the last 16 of Wimbledon by a Japanese player on Saturday as he dismissed American journeyman Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.
The 29-year-old 2014 US Open finalist, who recorded his 400th Tour-level match win, will play the winner of the match between Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff and Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin for a place in the last eight.
Sugiyama reached the women's last 16 in 1996, 2003-04 and 2006.
KVITOVA INTO LAST 16 FOR FIRST TIME IN FIVE YEARS
Two-time champion Petra Kvitova reached the Wimbledon last 16 for the first time in five years on Saturday.
Czech sixth seed Kvitova defeated Poland's Magda Linette 6-3, 6-2 and will face either Britain's Johanna Konta or Sloane Stephens of the United States for a place in the quarter-finals.
Kvitova last made the last 16 in 2014 when she won her second title having also been champion in 2011.
