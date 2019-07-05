Wimbledon 2019: Last Year's Finalist Kevin Anderson Knocked Out in Third Round

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
»
1-min read

Wimbledon 2019: Last Year's Finalist Kevin Anderson Knocked Out in Third Round

Kevin Anderson, seeded fourth, was shocked by Argentina's Guido Pella in straight sets in the third round of Wimbledon 2019.

AFP

Updated:July 5, 2019, 8:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Wimbledon 2019: Last Year's Finalist Kevin Anderson Knocked Out in Third Round
Kevin Anderson was shocked by Guido Pella (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

London: Argentina's Guido Pella pulled off a major upset on Friday knocking 2018 Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson out in the third round in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).

The 29-year-old Argentinian, who will play in the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, was in control from the outset and a fine performance was summed up in an astonishing point at 5-4 in the tie-break.

The duo exchanged several volleys at the net before the 26th seed put it away, sinking to his knees and letting out a roar of delight.

"The penultimate point it was unbelievable," enthused Pella.

"One of those days that the point belonged to me.

"I was so tight serving for the match at 5-4 (in the tie-break) and that released me."

He served out the match to send the fourth-seeded South African packing and will play 2016 finalist Milos Raonic for a place in the quarter-finals.

"I don't know how to describe this," gasped Pella, who had never gone beyond the third round of a Grand Slam tournament in seven years.

"I played an unbelievable three sets.

"In the third he played much better but in the end I was focussed."

As for his incredible improvement this year which has seen him rise into the top 30 with his highest ever ranking Pella said it was all in the head.

"My mind is in the right place," he said. "I am playing much more aggressive than previous years.

"You gain confidence when you win matches, you play every point like it was the last and fight for every point.

"Being in the second week is unbelievable."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram