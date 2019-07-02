Wimbledon 2019: Maria Sharapova Retires with Arm Injury in Round 1

London: Former champion Maria Sharapova was knocked out of Wimbledon in the first round on Tuesday, raising more questions about her future in the sport.

The 2004 champion retired with a right arm injury in the final set of her tie with Frenchwoman Pauline Parmentier who claimed a 4-6, 7-6 (4), 5-0 win.

Ranked 80 in the world, Sharapova was unseeded at the All England Club for the first time since her debut in 2003. She served for the match in the second set but called for a medical timeout after the set and a trainer put some taping on her wrist.

She called for the trainer a second time in the third set, and stopped just after Parmentier served for the 5-0 lead.

This year's Wimbledon was only Sharapova's second tournament since January following shoulder surgery. She lost in the second round in Mallorca last month.