Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final HIGHLIGHTS: Djokovic Beats Federer in 5-set Thriller to Lift 5th Wimbledon Title

Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3) to lift his fifth Wimbledon title. According to new Wimbledon rules, after 12-12, the Championship was to be decided in tie-break and once again, in the tie-break, Djokovic stood out and Federer faded. An epic final and a huge result for the world No.1. With this win, he qualifiers for the year-end ATP Finals.Federer had the chance to serve for the title but Djokovic did not bow down and broke Federer back to drag the fifth set into the tie-break and win it. Federer had taken the fourth set vs Djokovic to take the final into the fifth set. He broke Djokovic twice in the fourth set but it required him a second attempt to seal the set. Djokovic had taken the third set 7-6(4) turning up in the tie-break despite being ordinary for the rest of the set. Federer had taken the second set 6-1 in a dominating fashion. After losing the first set despite playing better, Federer has come out blazing in the second set and broke Djokovic thrice to level the match at 1-1. Djokovic took the first set of the final 7-6(5). It was Federer who was on the forefront throughout the set but a few mistakes in the end in the tie-break and the world No.1 snuck this one through.