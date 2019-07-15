Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final HIGHLIGHTS: Djokovic Beats Federer in 5-set Thriller to Lift 5th Wimbledon Title

Wimbledon 2019 Men's Singles Final Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer LIVE Scores and Updates: Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3) to lift his fifth Wimbledon title. According to new Wimbledon rules, after 12-12, the Championship was to be decided in tie-break and once again, in the tie-break, Djokovic stood out and Federer faded. An epic final and a huge result for the world No.1. With this win, he qualifiers for the year-end ATP Finals.
Federer had the chance to serve for the title but Djokovic did not bow down and broke Federer back to drag the fifth set into the tie-break and win it. Federer had taken the fourth set vs Djokovic to take the final into the fifth set. He broke Djokovic twice in the fourth set but it required him a second attempt to seal the set. Djokovic had taken the third set 7-6(4) turning up in the tie-break despite being ordinary for the rest of the set. Federer had taken the second set 6-1 in a dominating fashion. After losing the first set despite playing better, Federer has come out blazing in the second set and broke Djokovic thrice to level the match at 1-1. Djokovic took the first set of the final 7-6(5). It was Federer who was on the forefront throughout the set but a few mistakes in the end in the tie-break and the world No.1 snuck this one through.
Read More
Jul 14, 2019 11:53 pm (IST)
Four hours and 55 minutes to be exact - that's how much it took for Novak Djokovic to beat Roger Federer and get to a fifth Wimbledon title. Even after winning it four times before, Djokovic describes the title win as a "dream come true".
What Novak Djokovic said after the match: "This was definitely one of my top 3 finals and against the greatest player of all times - I respect Roger. Unfortunately in this kind of match, one has to lose. It's unbelievable to be two match points down and get back to win. I was hoping for a tie-break actually. Roger said he hoped to help people believe and I'm hoping for that.
"I know I have said this before when I was a boy training to become a tennis player, this has been the tournament for me. To win this. Just imagining to be winning this, it's extra special to share it with my son in the crowd. My wife, she's home and I give her a big, big hug."
Jul 14, 2019 11:47 pm (IST)
What Roger Federer said after the match: "I will try to forget (the loss) but it was a great match. It was long, it had everything. I thought he played great tennis. I tried but Novak, congratulations. Crazy stuff.
"I hope to give other people the chance to believe, at 37 it's not over yet. You require more recovery but it's fine. I gave everything and I'm still standing, so it's great."
Jul 14, 2019 11:41 pm (IST)
Novak Djokovic has done it! For the third time, he has defeated Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final. Djokovic beats Federer 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3) to lift his fifth Wimbledon title. All the three sets won by Djokovic were won in tie-breaks. A remarkable achievement for the Swiss! But the question is, will Federer ever have a chance to get that record-equalling 9th Wimbledon title and a 21st Grand Slam title again?
Roger Federer holds his serve 40-15 with some big serves to assist himself and we are back level. Courtesy the new rules, this Wimbledon final will end, yes!
Set 5: Djokovic 11-11 Federer
Novak Djokovic saves two break points to hold his serve and put the pressure back on Roger Federer. Federer will now serve to stay in the final and if he does, this is going to the tie-break! For the first time in the history of the Grand Slam, the winner will be decided by the tie-break.
Set 5: Djokovic 12-11 Federer
Jul 14, 2019 11:10 pm (IST)
A 40-15 hold from Roger Federer and we are back level in the fifth set at 10-10. According to new rules, if none break the serve till 12-12, the set will descend into the tie-break. Not sure Federer would like the sound of it!
Novak Djokovic holds his serve once again to take the lead in the final set for the nth time. He remains just one game away from winning the title. Who is standing in his way, Roger Federer. The Swiss will again serve to stay in the set.
Set 5: Djokovic 11-10 Federer
Jul 14, 2019 11:06 pm (IST)
Roger Federer has held his serve with ease this time to put the ball back into Novak Djokovic's court. None of the two are ready to bow down, this is the final the world wanted to witness.
Set 5: Djokovic 9-9 Federer
Novak Djokovic holds his serve easily as well and Federer will have to serve to stay in the match again. This is now the second-longest Wimbledon final in history with the time closing in on four and a half hours.
Set 5: Djokovic 10-9 Federer
Jul 14, 2019 10:59 pm (IST)
Novak Djokovic holds his serve once more and leads 9-8 in the decider. The pressure is back on Roger Federer as he will serve to stay in the final once again. This is incredible, this final has delivered!
Jul 14, 2019 10:56 pm (IST)
Novak Djokovic Breaks Back Roger Federer | High Drama on Centre Court! Federer, serving for the Championship, completely wilts under pressure and despite bringing up two Championship points, gets broken back and the fifth set drama continues.
Set 5: Djokovic 8-8 Federer. The match is tied at 2-2
Roger Federer Breaks Novak Djokovic | Roger Federer has got the big breakthrough. Sensational couple of forehand winners from Federer to break Novak Djokovic and give himself the opportunity to serve for the title. The opportunity is in his hands now!
Set 5: Djokovic 7-8 Federer
Jul 14, 2019 10:45 pm (IST)
What a time to get a dominating service hold, Roger Federer ups his level once again and holds his serve 40-15 to throw the ball back into Novak Djokovic's court. The world No.1 will serve to take the lead in the fifth set once again.
Set 5: Djokovic 7-7 Federer. The match is tied at 2-2
Jul 14, 2019 10:42 pm (IST)
A dominating hold from Novak Djokovic to take the lead in the fifth set once again. 7-6 up, it will be up to Roger Federer again to serve to stay in the match. His last few service games have been edgy and have showed his nerves. Will Djokovic be able to get a third Wimbledon final win over Federer today?
Set 5: Djokovic 7-6 Federer. The match is tied at 2-2
Jul 14, 2019 10:40 pm (IST)
Roger Federer holds his serve in his third opportunity to stay in the match. Centre Court just cannot sit at the moment, everyone is screaming with every point being played on court. This is absolutely nerve-wracking stuff.
Set 5: Djokovic 6-6 Federer. The match is tied at 2-2
Only 5⃣ #Wimbledon men's singles finals have reached 6-6 in the fifth set.
Novak Djokovic holds his serve once again to go 6-5 up in the fifth set once again. Roger Federer will serve to stay in the final once more. This is getting more and more intense.
Set 5: Djokovic 6-5 Federer. The match is tied at 2-2
Jul 14, 2019 10:28 pm (IST)
Roger Federer is taking control of the net more and more. He wants to finish points in front and get Djokovic in scrambling positions. Federer holds his serve, stays in the final. And it's back to Djokovic to try and stay ahead in the match again.
Set 5: Djokovic 5-5 Federer. The match is tied at 2-2
Novak Djokovic withstands Roger Federer pressure to hold his serve. This was a huge hold for the world No.1 as he will look to put Federer under pressure once again to see if he can break the 8-time champion again.
Set 5: Djokovic 5-4 Federer. The match is tied at 2-2
Jul 14, 2019 10:19 pm (IST)
And Roger Federer holds his serve and the scoreline is back to being level at 4-4 in the fifth set. Unbelievable drama here and what tennis to witness. Both Federer and Djokovic are putting up a show here and the Centre Court crowd is on its feet.
Set 5: Djokovic 4-4 Federer. The match is tied at 2-2
Jul 14, 2019 10:16 pm (IST)
Roger Federer Breaks Back Novak Djokovic | Roger Federer brings up a break point but then sends the forehand long as the Djokovic service game goes to deuce.
It required a brilliant forehand winner from Federer to bring up another break point opportunity and this time he coverted as Djokovic sent the ball long. The entire Centre Court stood up and applauded. We are back on serve here.
Set 5: Djokovic 3-4 Federer. The match is tied at 2-2
Novak Djokovic Breaks Roger Federer | Is this the final nail in the coffin? Federer had saved three break points in his previous service games but he gives two more to Djokovic in this one and the world No.1 converts in his second chance. Is Djokovic ready to defend his title from here? Can Federer come back from this deficit?
Set 5: Djokovic 2-4 Federer. The match is tied at 2-2
Novak Djokovic forayed into the Roger Federer serve but could not quite make it. A big second serve to save one break point and a huge forehand to save the second, Federer got the game to deuce. He then send the ball wide to give another break point and then coolly banged an ace to make it 40-40 again. It was then Djokovic's turn to send a forehand wide to give the advantage to Federer, who then executed a perfect one-two combination to hold his serve.
Set 5: Djokovic 2-2 Federer. The match is tied at 2-2
Jul 14, 2019 9:53 pm (IST)
Novak Djokovic is made to work hard but like he said ahead of the final, he will give it his all on the court and he does. Federer takes the game to deuce but he gets the next two points to take the lead in the decider again.
Set 5: Djokovic 2-1 Federer. The match is tied at 2-2
Novak Djokovic holds his serve to begin the decider! Not much of a battle here from Roger Federer as the world No.1 takes it easy with 40-15 scoreline.
Federer responds by holding his serve 40-30. The Centre Court is palpatating now, this is getting seriously tense.
Set 5: Djokovic 1-1 Federer. The match is tied at 2-2
Jul 14, 2019 9:39 pm (IST)
And the Wimbledon 2019 gentlemen's singles final is going to be a five-setter! Closing in on three hours, this has been energy-sapping tennis so far! Federer takes the fourth set 6-4. Despite being the better player, Roger Federer has had to work extremely hard to take this one into the decider. Novak Djokovic has still not found his best form but this is anybody's title now!
Novak Djokovic Breaks Back Roger Federer | For the first time in the match, Djokovic earned two break points and he converted the second to stay in the fourth set. Federer was serving for the set but long rallies ensued, Federer got a bit defensive and nerves got the better of him. He will get another chance to serve for the set but will this break deflate him?
Set 4: Djokovic 3-5 Federer. Djokovic leads the match 2-1 [7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4)]
Djokovic holds his serve and it is now back to Federer to serve the set out. Can Federer do it in the second time of asking?
Set 4: Djokovic 4-5 Federer. Djokovic leads the match 2-1 [7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4)]
🇷🇸 @DjokerNole breaks Federer & closes the gap to 3-5 in the fourth set.
Are you backing him to win his fifth #Wimbledon crown?
What a way to save a break point while serving for the set! An extremely long rally and Federer had the chance to win it before but it required an exquisite backhand down the line to win the point.
Jul 14, 2019 9:27 pm (IST)
Roger Federer Breaks Novak Djokovic Again | The match is literally going in a pattern, now the fourth set follows the pattern of the second. Federer gets a double break on Djokovic and will now be serving for the set. This is some exceptional tennis from the Swiss. He has been the better player throughout but it has required him hard work to convert that into leads.
Set 4: Djokovic 2-5 Federer. Djokovic leads the match 2-1 [7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4)]
Jul 14, 2019 9:20 pm (IST)
Roger Federer Breaks Novak Djokovic | This is exactly what Federer wanted! After losing two tie-breaks, he does not want to get into another with the world No.1. He breaks the defending champion early in the fourth set to take a 3-2 lead. And Djokovic lost himself that game as much as Federer won it.
Federer holds his serve easily to consolidate the break. These are good signs for the Swiss.
Set 4: Djokovic 2-4 Federer. Djokovic leads the match 2-1 [7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4)]
At 37 years and 340 days, Federer was bidding to become the oldest player in the Open era to win a Grand Slam singles title but it was not to be. Ken Rosewall still holds the record having won the 1972 Australian Open aged 37 years and 62 days. Djokovic, on the other hand, has now won his second straight Wimbledon title, a 16th career major and equalled Bjorn Borg and Laurie Doherty with a fifth title in London.