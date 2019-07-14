Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Scores and Updates

Wimbledon 2019 Men's Singles Final Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer LIVE Scores and Updates: Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are set to take on each other in the gentlemen's singles final at the All England Club on Sunday. While Djokovic is eyeing a fifth Wimbledon title, Federer aims to become only the second player to win nine titles at the All England Club. The Big Three - Federer, Nadal and Djokovic - have split the last 10 Grand Slam title between each other and the streak is set to extend to 11 with Djokovic and Federer in the final.
At 37 years and 340 days, Federer is bidding to become the oldest player in the Open era to win a Grand Slam singles title. Ken Rosewall currently holds the record having won the 1972 Australian Open aged 37 years and 62 days. Djokovic, on the other hand, is chasing a 16th career major and is also looking to equal Bjorn Borg and Laurie Doherty with a fifth title in London.
Novak Djokovic has completed his preparation for his big final against Roger Federer. Djokovic said ahead of the match that no matter who is on the other side of the net, he is going to give it his all on the court. Looks like the world No.1 is ready.
Roger Federer, after his semi-final victory against Rafael Nadal, said he didn't have too much energy to start practicing right away and for him, the crucial bit was recovery. Seems like the 8-time Wimbledon champion has recovered. His final practice session ahead of the final is here.
Wimbledon 2019's Ladies Singles Champion Simona Halep had said after her win that she was extremely happy and excited to have received the lifetime membership of the All England Club courtesy her title win. Looks like the Romanian still can't contain that excitement.
Nick Kyrgios has put his weight behind Roger Federer | Nick Kyrgios shares a full-of-friction relationship with Novak Djokovic and that came to the fore once again when he took to Twitter to openly state that he wants Federer to win. Earlier this year in a radio interview, Kyrgios had said that Djokovic is desperate for the tennis audience to like him and that his celebration is "cringe-worthy". Djokovic had later responded by saying Kyrgios is how he is and he doesn't have a problem with it even though the Australian does not show him respect like the rest on the tour.
Novak Djokovic leads Roger Federer in their career head-to-head record with 25 wins against the Swiss' 22. Out of the last five meetings between Djokovic and Federer, the current world No.1 has won four. In 2015, Federer beat Djokovic in straight sets in the ATP Finals in London. In a five-set scenario, Federer last beat Djokovic in 2012 Wimbledon.
In 2019, however, Djokovic holds a 34-6 win-loss record while Federer's win-loss record reads 38-4.
If there is one person who has created the most amount of buzz this Wimbledon, it is USA's Cori Gauff. The 15-year-old came through the qualifiers to become the youngest in Open Era to make the women's singles main draw. She then beat her idol Venus Williams in the first round, Magdalena Rybarikova in the second round and Polona Hercog in the third before eventual winner Simona Halep stopped her incredible journey. However, the youngster charmed the audience and according to a Wimbledon poll, she has won the Breakthrough Award for the tournament.
Roger Federer has dropped three sets enroute the final. He dropped the first set he played in The Championships this year after which he dropped a set each in the quarter-final and semi-final. Having played Nadal in the semis, Federer will step up for the final with confidence.
Semi-final: Federer beat Rafael Nadal 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4
Novak Djokovic has dropped only two sets enroute the gentlemen's singles final. He did not have the best of semi-finals against Roberto Bautista Agut but he found a way through and that will give him confidence.
Round 1: Djokovic beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-5, 6-3
Djokovic and Federer have treated the Wimbledon crowd to some scintillating tennis before and as the Centre Court starts getting packed for another chapter of their rivalry, more fireworks are expected from the final. Federer will want to avenge his defeat against Djokovic in the 2014 and 2015 Wimbledon finals while the current world No.1 will want to extend his Wimbledon domination over the great Swiss. Here is a lookback at some of their best shots from Wimbledon.
The final day of Wimbledon 2019 is here! Defending champion Novak Djokovic is bidding for a fifth title at the All England Club. Roger Federer is looking for a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title. The men's singles final between Djokovic and Federer is a repeat of the 2014 and 2015 Wimbledon final, both of which Federer lost. The Swiss is up against history.
Wimbledon 2019 Men's Singles Final: Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will fight it out for the title. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Federer has to go back to 2015 to see the last time he beat Djokovic and 2012 Wimbledon was the last time, Federer got a victory against Djokovic on grasscourt. However, if Federer can produce the form he displayed against Rafael Nadal in the semi-final two days ago, he has a strong chance against Djokovic.
They treated us to grass court magic in 2012, 2014 and 2015.