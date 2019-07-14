Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Scores and Updates

Jul 14, 2019 5:17 pm (IST)

Novak Djokovic leads Roger Federer in their career head-to-head record with 25 wins against the Swiss' 22. Out of the last five meetings between Djokovic and Federer, the current world No.1 has won four. In 2015, Federer beat Djokovic in straight sets in the ATP Finals in London. In a five-set scenario, Federer last beat Djokovic in 2012 Wimbledon.

In 2019, however, Djokovic holds a 34-6 win-loss record while Federer's win-loss record reads 38-4.