Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Wimbledon 2019 Men's Singles Final LIVE Streaming: How to Watch Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Live Telecast on TV and Online

World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic will take on second seed Roger Federer in the final of the gentlemen's singles final at Wimbledon.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 14, 2019, 6:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Wimbledon 2019 Men's Singles Final LIVE Streaming: How to Watch Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Live Telecast on TV and Online
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will face off in the final at Wimbledon (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

The Wimbledon 2019 is coming to an end after some interesting matches and victories in the two-long week Grand Slam tournament. While the Women's Singles Final between Serena Williams and Simona Halep will take place on Saturday, July 13, the Wimbledon 2019 Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. Since its inception, the Grand Slam tournament takes place at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London. The Wimbledon 2019 will provide a chance for both finalists in the respective categories, Roger Federer and Serena Williams, to create a new record with their possible win.

While the Wimbledon 2019 win might make Federer the player with the highest number of title wins in the Wimbledon championship, Serena Williams can make a new record of the highest number of Grand Slams. The Women's Single Finalist Serena Williams will play against Romanian player Simona Halep on July 13(Saturday); whereas Roger Federer will be sweating it out against World Number 1 Novak Djokovic on July 14 (Sunday) at Wimbledon 2019 Men's Singles Final.

The Wimbledon 2019 Men's Singles Final Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic will take place at the Centre Court at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London on Sunday, July 14.

When to watch Wimbledon 2019 Men's Singles Final Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic?

The Wimbledon 2019 Men's Single Final will be played between Swiss player Roger Federer and Serbian professional Novak Djokovic. This is going to be an interesting match as World No 1 player and Wimbledon number 1 seed Djokovic will fight against World No 3 and Wimbledon seed number 2 Roger Federer. The Wimbledon 2019 Men's singles final between Djokovic and Federer will begin at 9 am EST (6.30pm IST) on July 14, Sunday.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019 Men's Singles Final Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic?

The Wimbledon 2019 Men's Singles final will see Roger Federer, No. 2 seed, taking on first-seeded, Novak Djokovic. The viewers in US can the Wimbledon 2019 Men's Single Final live, which will be aired on ESPN and ESPN2. On the other hand, the BBC will broadcast the Wimbledon Men's Finals Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic on BBC1, BBC2 and BBC Red Button for UK viewers.

The Indian viewers can watch the Wimbledon 2019 Final match between Federer and Djokovic on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Additionally, Hotstar will also provide live streaming of Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2019 Gentlemen's Final match.

Wimbledon 2019 Men's Singles Semi-finals win:

In the Wimbledon 2019 Men's semi-finals, held on July 12, while Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 win; Novak Djokovic made it to the final with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over against Roberto Bautista Agut.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram