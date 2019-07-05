Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Wimbledon 2019: Milos Raonic, Karolina Pliskova Reach Last 16

Milos Raonic defeated Reilly Opelka as Karolina Pliskova beat Hsieh Su-wei on their way to booking a spot in the pre-quarterfinals.

Agencies

Updated:July 5, 2019, 8:03 PM IST
Wimbledon 2019: Milos Raonic, Karolina Pliskova Reach Last 16
Milos Raonic and Karolina Pliskova reached the last 16 of Wimbledon 2019 (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Canadian 15th seed Milos Raonic emerged a relatively easy winner from the battle of the big men on Friday when he outgunned American Reilly Opelka in straight sets to advance to the fourth round at Wimbledon. Karolina Pliskova, seeded third, also reached the fourth round with a win over Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan.

Opelka, 21, was very much in the mix against the 2016 runner-up as the first set went to a tie break but once that convincingly went the way of the favourite, Raonic took command to triumph 7-6 (1) 6-2 6-1 in a surprisingly rapid one hour and 41 minutes.

Wimbledon debutant Opelka upset Stan Wawrinka in the previous round when much of the focus was on his 6ft 11in (2.10m) height. But with Raonic measuring in at 6ft 5in (1.95m) suddenly the x-factor was no more.

The American had three break points in the fourth game of the first set but failed to convert any of them, and that proved to be the high-water mark of his day.

In the second set he double-faulted to hand Raonic the first break of the match and a 4-2 lead, and from then on Opelka looked off the pace and won only one of the next nine games.

Raonic, who closed out the match with an ace, won 93 percent of his first-serve points, in comparison with the 58 percent of Opelka.

It was his third successive straight sets victory this week and sets up a potential fourth-round meeting with fourth seed and last year’s runner-up Kevin Anderson - another relative giant at 6ft 8in (2.03m)

PLISKOVA INTO LAST 16

Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova defeated Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 on Friday.

Pliskova will face either Anett Kontaveit, the 20th seed from Estonia, or fellow Czech Karolina Muchova for a place in the quarter-finals.

Pliskova fired 14 aces and 42 winners in her Court One victory.

