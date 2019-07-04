Wimbledon 2019: Nick Kyrgios Blasts 2nd Fastest Second Serve in ATP History
Wimbledon 2019: A fiery contest between Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal happened at the Centre Court.
Nick Kyrgios served the fastest serve of Wimbledon 2019. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Nick Kyrgios blasted a 143mph (230kph) second serve-ace during the first set of his Wimbledon clash with Rafa Nadal on Thursday - the fastest serve of any sort during the tournament so far and the second-fastest second serve in ATP history.
Kyrgios was raging after losing a challenge on his first serve and then smashed down an unstoppable, untouchable second.
Only Ivo Karlovic’s 144mph effort at the 2007 Legg Mason Classic has topped it, according to ATP statistics.
Kyrgios went to the opposite extreme moments later with a gentle underarm ace.
Nadal won the first set 6-3 but Kyrgios took the second 6-3.
At the time of publishing this article, the third set was won by Rafael Nadal in the tiebreak 7-6(5).
Pure passion.@RafaelNadal edges ahead in this thriller, taking the third set tie-break 7-5#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/oXrNpMTDdh— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2019
There was an immsense amount of anticipation ahead of the match, considering the rivalry and animosity that Nadal and Kyrgios share.
Earlier this year, Kyrgios had defeated Nadal in Acapulco, where he served underarm as well.
After the match, Nadal had said that Kyrgios lacked respect for his opponents while Kyrgios shot back saying Nadal can be salty.
Ahead of Thursday's match, Kyrgios set the tone for the game against Nadal saying there's only mutual respect between the two and nothing else. He said he does not see himself sharing a beer with Nadal but he is one of the greatest players of all time.
(With Reuters inputs)
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Security of Indian Govt Sites Improved in Narendra Modi’s Tenure: Avalance CEO
- ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies End Campaign With 23-Run Victory Over Winless Afghanistan
- I-League Clubs Accept AIFF Proposal of Parallel Leagues, Reject ACL Spot to ISL
- Telangana Submits Proposal to DGCA for Commercial Drone Operations
- Move Over Voldemort and Deadpool, People Still Prefer 'Heroes' Like Superman and Batman
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s