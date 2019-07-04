Wimbledon 2019: Nick Kyrgios Blasts 2nd Fastest Second Serve in ATP History

London: Nick Kyrgios blasted a 143mph (230kph) second serve-ace during the first set of his Wimbledon clash with Rafa Nadal on Thursday - the fastest serve of any sort during the tournament so far and the second-fastest second serve in ATP history.

Kyrgios was raging after losing a challenge on his first serve and then smashed down an unstoppable, untouchable second.

Only Ivo Karlovic’s 144mph effort at the 2007 Legg Mason Classic has topped it, according to ATP statistics.

Kyrgios went to the opposite extreme moments later with a gentle underarm ace.

Nadal won the first set 6-3 but Kyrgios took the second 6-3.

At the time of publishing this article, the third set was won by Rafael Nadal in the tiebreak 7-6(5).

There was an immsense amount of anticipation ahead of the match, considering the rivalry and animosity that Nadal and Kyrgios share.

Earlier this year, Kyrgios had defeated Nadal in Acapulco, where he served underarm as well.

After the match, Nadal had said that Kyrgios lacked respect for his opponents while Kyrgios shot back saying Nadal can be salty.

Ahead of Thursday's match, Kyrgios set the tone for the game against Nadal saying there's only mutual respect between the two and nothing else. He said he does not see himself sharing a beer with Nadal but he is one of the greatest players of all time.

