Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Wimbledon 2019: Nick Kyrgios Blasts 2nd Fastest Second Serve in ATP History

Wimbledon 2019: A fiery contest between Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal happened at the Centre Court.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 4, 2019, 11:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Wimbledon 2019: Nick Kyrgios Blasts 2nd Fastest Second Serve in ATP History
Nick Kyrgios served the fastest serve of Wimbledon 2019. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

London: Nick Kyrgios blasted a 143mph (230kph) second serve-ace during the first set of his Wimbledon clash with Rafa Nadal on Thursday - the fastest serve of any sort during the tournament so far and the second-fastest second serve in ATP history.

Kyrgios was raging after losing a challenge on his first serve and then smashed down an unstoppable, untouchable second.

Only Ivo Karlovic’s 144mph effort at the 2007 Legg Mason Classic has topped it, according to ATP statistics.

Kyrgios went to the opposite extreme moments later with a gentle underarm ace.

Nadal won the first set 6-3 but Kyrgios took the second 6-3.

At the time of publishing this article, the third set was won by Rafael Nadal in the tiebreak 7-6(5).

There was an immsense amount of anticipation ahead of the match, considering the rivalry and animosity that Nadal and Kyrgios share.

Earlier this year, Kyrgios had defeated Nadal in Acapulco, where he served underarm as well.

After the match, Nadal had said that Kyrgios lacked respect for his opponents while Kyrgios shot back saying Nadal can be salty.

Ahead of Thursday's match, Kyrgios set the tone for the game against Nadal saying there's only mutual respect between the two and nothing else. He said he does not see himself sharing a beer with Nadal but he is one of the greatest players of all time.

(With Reuters inputs)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

Live TV

CNN News18 Live TV
News18 India Live TV
News18 Bangla Live TV
News18 Rajasthan Live TV
News18 Gujarati Live TV
News18 Kerala Live TV
News18 Odia Live TV
News18 Tamil Live TV
News18 Urdu Live TV
News18 Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Live TV
News18 Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh Live TV
News18 Bihar, Jharkhand Live TV
News18 Assam Live TV
News18 Punjab, Haryana Live TV

sections

Latest News

Network 18 Sites

CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2016 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of NEWS18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.