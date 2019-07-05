Wimbledon 2019: Nick Kyrgios Still Wrestling with his Tennis Soul after Rafael Nadal Defeat
Nick Kyrgios went through a range of emotions as he lost to Rafael Nadal, after a four-set classic, in the second round at Wimbledon.
Nick Kyrgios lost to Rafael Nadal in second round of Wimbledon 2019 (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Timothy Gallwey's million-selling "Inner Game of Tennis" was published 21 years before Nick Kyrgios was born but the author must be sorely tempted to knock out yet another edition with a special chapter devoted to the maverick Australian.
Kyrgios lost a superb four-setter against Rafa Nadal on Wimbledon's Centre Court on Thursday, during which he displayed just about every aspect of his unique approach to the sport.
He was at times furious, funny, abusive, pumped-up, complimentary of his opponent and, after the match, seemingly not quite sure just how to feel about his performance.
Amid the mental fight was his usual array of the stupendous and stupid - under-arm serves, a record-breaking 145mph second serve, deft slices and, in the final tiebreak, shocking errors.
"I know what I'm capable of - it just depends," he told reporters. "I'm a great tennis player, but I don't do the other stuff. I'm not the most professional guy. I won't train day in, day out. I won't show up every day.
"But I'm always willing to go out there and try to put on a show. I know people that bought a ticket today probably had a great day and I enjoyed myself a lot out there.
"Maybe there are a couple of things I could do better. Yeah, I like the way I do things. At the end of the day, it's tennis, man. Is it really that important? I mean, for everyone here, obviously, yeah. For me it's not so important."
CRACKLING TENSION
For 18-times Grand Slam champion Nadal, such a concept is utterly inconceivable. The two men have history, and there was a crackling tension in the air that brought out the best of both in Thursday's second round clash.
Nadal found the focus when it really mattered and, though he recognised Kyrgios's talent, he also highlighted the missing ingredient that American Gallwey identified four decades ago.
"If, if, if - doesn't exist," he said when asked if he thought the 24-year-old could win a Grand Slam. "As I've said plenty of times, he's a very talented player. But there is a lot of important things that you need to do to become a champion.
"He has a lot of good ingredients but, of course, there remains an important one sometimes, and that is the love, the passion for this game. Without really loving this game that much, it is difficult to achieve important things.
"With his talent and with his serve, he can win a Grand Slam, of course. He has the talent to do it. It's true that things can be completely different for him if he wants to play all the matches the same way that he tried today."
Kyrgios praised 33-year-old Nadal for the way he fought for every point in a 6-3 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(3) win, while the Spaniard highlighted the absence of just that intensity in Kyrgios's first-round win over fellow Australian Jordan Thompson.
"To win important things, you don't need to play against the top players, you need to play against other players who are so good, too," he said. "You need to win those matches."
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gigi Hadid Flaunts Colossal Purple Bow at Valentino's Colourful Catwalk
- Jio GigaFiber Effect: Hathway Lifelong Binge Offer Bundles an Unlimited 50Mbps Broadband Plan
- Google Photos Will Get Manual Face Tags And Timestamp Edits as an Android App Revamp is in The Works
- Users Have Already Spent $40 Billion on Apps This Year; Tinder is The Highest Earning App Globally
- Bottle Cap Challenge: McLaren P1 to BMW, Automotive Fans Share Stunt Videos on Internet’s Newest Craze
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s