Wimbledon 2019: Nishikori Sets Up Quarter-final Meet With Federer, Pella Outlasts Raonic

London: Japanese eighth seed Kei Nishikori set-up a Wimbledon quarter-final clash against Roger Federer on Monday.

Nishikori defeated Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last eight for the second successive year.

The 29-year-old Japanese star trails Federer 3-7 in career meetings although he won their most recent meeting at the ATP Finals in London at the end of last season.

Monday's win was Nishikori's ninth in nine meetings against world 58 Kukushkin.

Argentine 26th seed Guido Pella reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon on Monday with a come-from-behind 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 8-6 win over Canadian 15th seed Milos Raonic.

Pella claimed victory on a fourth match point after surviving a barrage of 33 aces and 80 winners from the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up.

The 29-year-old left-hander will face Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut on Wednesday for a place in the semi-finals.