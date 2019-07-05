Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic Equals Boris Becker Mark with Last 16 Spot
Novak Djokovic trumped a spirited Hubert Hurkacz in four sets to book his place in the pre-quarterfinals at Wimbledon.
Novak Djokovic defeated Hubert Hurkacz to book his last 16 spot (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Defending champion Novak Djokovic went level with Boris Becker's mark of 12 appearances in the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday despite a mid-match blip.
The world number one and four-time winner defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4.
He will next face either Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime who, at 18, is the youngest man in the draw, or Ugo Humbert of France, the world number 66.
The hunt for a fifth title continues…
Defending champion @DjokerNole is into the #Wimbledon fourth round for the 12th time after beating Hubert Hurkacz pic.twitter.com/V42C3B892o
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2019
Djokovic is now level with Becker in third place on the all-time list for last-16 places.
Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors lead the way with 16.
