Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic Equals Boris Becker Mark with Last 16 Spot

London: Defending champion Novak Djokovic went level with Boris Becker's mark of 12 appearances in the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday despite a mid-match blip.

The world number one and four-time winner defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4.

He will next face either Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime who, at 18, is the youngest man in the draw, or Ugo Humbert of France, the world number 66.

Djokovic is now level with Becker in third place on the all-time list for last-16 places.

Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors lead the way with 16.