Novak Djokovic Beats Roberto Bautista Agut, Marches into Sixth Wimbledon Final

London: Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached his sixth Wimbledon final on Friday beating Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The 32-year-old Serbian world number one, who will be contesting his 25th Grand Slam final, will play either eight-time champion Roger Federer or two-time winner Rafael Nadal in Sunday's title match.

Four-time champion Djokovic was given a decent workout by Bautista Agut, appearing at the age of 31 in his first Grand Slam semi-final, and was rattled by the crowd before one break of serve in the third set and two more in the fourth sealed victory.