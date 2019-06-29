Wimbledon 2019: 'Overthinker' Naomi Osaka Ready to Fight for No.1 Spot Again
Naomi Osaka said the upside for her was she did not have to think of defending her ranking point and a Wimbledon 2019 win could automatically propel her back to the top.
Naomi Osaka will be looking to get into the second week at Wimbledon for the first time this season. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Naomi Osaka reckons that she can be guilty of over-thinking things but now her mind's been freed of having to protect the world no.1 tag, the young Japanese is actually feeling liberated by the idea of grabbing back that accolade at Wimbledon.
Osaka cut a bit of a tormented figure at the French Open when she was knocked out in the third round while seeking a third consecutive Grand Slam triumph, leaving her to admit the pressure of being no.1 had caused stress, headaches and fatigue.
Last weekend, she was finally freed of the burden after an early exit in the pre-Wimbledon tournament at Birmingham allowed Australian Ash Barty to take over as the WTA's top-ranked player.
Yet on Saturday, all smiles at a pre-event media session at Wimbledon, it appeared that the shy 21-year-old, who has never found the off-court spotlight overly comfortable, seemed far more relaxed about now being the hunter rather than the hunted.
Her spell as the undisputed number one and back-to-back Grand Slam champion saw her skyrocket in global fame and become an iconic figure back in Japan.
"I mean, mentally it was way more stress and pressure than I could have imagined," Osaka explained, reflecting on having to protect the top ranking that she held for 21 weeks after adding the Australian Open title in January to her U.S Open crown.
"I don't think there was anything that could have prepared me for that, especially since I'm kind of an over-thinker.
"So I think it's better for me now to be, like, I was going to say, lower-ranked.
"Isn't that crazy, to be No.2 here, because the only upside is if you win the tournament, you're automatically No.1. That, for sure, is a really big goal of mine. I don't have to think about defending the ranking or anything.
"Also I'm really happy for Ashleigh (Barty). She's super amazing. I think just, like, her whole story of how she quit and came back is super cool."
Osaka believes playing on grass could end up benefiting her power game, though.
"It's been kind of tough (adapting), especially since it's way more unpredictable than clay. But I feel like it should be good for me because it's very heavily reliant on the first serves, (on) being the first person to be aggressive," she said.
"I've been kind of trying to learn every day. I think it's been a very humbling experience."
It could become even more humbling if Osaka's feisty first-round opponent on Monday, Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva, repeats her recent victory in Birmingham over the Japanese.
Asked if she was becoming any less of an over-thinker the older she got, Osaka borrowed from the late American rapper The Notorious B.I.G. as she smiled: "You know the song 'Mo Money Mo Problems'? Man, oh, man...
"There might not necessarily be more problems, but I'm definitely over-thinking more."
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Twitter Hails 'Sensational' Boult Hat-Trick
- SS Rajamouli Reveals First Look of Suriya, Mohanlal in Telugu Film Bandobast
- Here's How Much Spider-Man: Far From Home and Other Spidey Movies Scored on Rotten Tomatoes
- Did the Dalai Lama Just Repeat That His Female Successor Will Have to be 'Attractive'?
- Sara Ali Khan Excited About Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2, Says 'It’s Going To Be Lit'
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s