Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Wimbledon 2019: 'Overthinker' Naomi Osaka Ready to Fight for No.1 Spot Again

Naomi Osaka said the upside for her was she did not have to think of defending her ranking point and a Wimbledon 2019 win could automatically propel her back to the top.

Reuters

Updated:June 29, 2019, 11:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Wimbledon 2019: 'Overthinker' Naomi Osaka Ready to Fight for No.1 Spot Again
Naomi Osaka will be looking to get into the second week at Wimbledon for the first time this season. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

London: Naomi Osaka reckons that she can be guilty of over-thinking things but now her mind's been freed of having to protect the world no.1 tag, the young Japanese is actually feeling liberated by the idea of grabbing back that accolade at Wimbledon.

Osaka cut a bit of a tormented figure at the French Open when she was knocked out in the third round while seeking a third consecutive Grand Slam triumph, leaving her to admit the pressure of being no.1 had caused stress, headaches and fatigue.

Last weekend, she was finally freed of the burden after an early exit in the pre-Wimbledon tournament at Birmingham allowed Australian Ash Barty to take over as the WTA's top-ranked player.

Yet on Saturday, all smiles at a pre-event media session at Wimbledon, it appeared that the shy 21-year-old, who has never found the off-court spotlight overly comfortable, seemed far more relaxed about now being the hunter rather than the hunted.

Her spell as the undisputed number one and back-to-back Grand Slam champion saw her skyrocket in global fame and become an iconic figure back in Japan.

"I mean, mentally it was way more stress and pressure than I could have imagined," Osaka explained, reflecting on having to protect the top ranking that she held for 21 weeks after adding the Australian Open title in January to her U.S Open crown.

"I don't think there was anything that could have prepared me for that, especially since I'm kind of an over-thinker.

"So I think it's better for me now to be, like, I was going to say, lower-ranked.

"Isn't that crazy, to be No.2 here, because the only upside is if you win the tournament, you're automatically No.1. That, for sure, is a really big goal of mine. I don't have to think about defending the ranking or anything.

"Also I'm really happy for Ashleigh (Barty). She's super amazing. I think just, like, her whole story of how she quit and came back is super cool."

Osaka believes playing on grass could end up benefiting her power game, though.

"It's been kind of tough (adapting), especially since it's way more unpredictable than clay. But I feel like it should be good for me because it's very heavily reliant on the first serves, (on) being the first person to be aggressive," she said.

"I've been kind of trying to learn every day. I think it's been a very humbling experience."

It could become even more humbling if Osaka's feisty first-round opponent on Monday, Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva, repeats her recent victory in Birmingham over the Japanese.

Asked if she was becoming any less of an over-thinker the older she got, Osaka borrowed from the late American rapper The Notorious B.I.G. as she smiled: "You know the song 'Mo Money Mo Problems'? Man, oh, man...

"There might not necessarily be more problems, but I'm definitely over-thinking more."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram