Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal Cruises into Seventh Quarter-final

Rafael Nadal crushed Joao Sousa in straight sets to book his place in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for the seventh time.

AFP

Updated:July 8, 2019, 7:35 PM IST
Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal Cruises into Seventh Quarter-final
Rafael Nadal defeated Joao Sousa in straight sets (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Rafael Nadal reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the seventh time on Monday with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win over outclassed Joao Sousa of Portugal.

Third seed Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion, will face either Sam Querrey or Tennys Sandgren in what will be his 39th appearance in a Slam quarter-final.

The 33-year-old Spaniard is chasing his 19th title at the majors which would put him just one behind the all-time record of 20 held by Roger Federer who he could face in the semi-finals.

