Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal Eases into Last 16 for Ninth Time
Rafael Nadal defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets to book his place in the pre-quarterfinals of Wimbledon
Rafael Nadal easily defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Two-time champion Rafael Nadal eased into the Wimbledon last 16 for the ninth time on Saturday with a comfortable 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 win over France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
The third seed will be playing in his 45th fourth round tie at the Slams where he will face either Joao Sousa of Portugal or Britain's Dan Evans.
Tsonga, 34, who made the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2011 and 2012, is now ranked at 72 in the world after undergoing knee surgery last year.
Rafa rolls on...
Equalling Bjorn Borg’s record of 51 #Wimbledon men’s singles victories, @RafaelNadal defeats Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to progress to the fourth round for the ninth time pic.twitter.com/wL2yx1sH1u
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2019
French Open champion Nadal is chasing a 19th title at the majors having recently captured a 12th Roland Garros crown.
Victory on Saturday was achieved in just 1 hour and 48 minutes and was a much less raucous affair than his bad-tempered second round duel with Nick Kyrgios.
