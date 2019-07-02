Wimbledon 2019: Nadal Sets Up Blockbuster Round 2 Clash with Kyrgios, Serena Gets Easy Win in 1st Match
Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal beat Yuichi Sugita in straight sets in Round 1. Serena Williams advanced to the second round with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Giulia Gatto-Monticone.
Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams registered easy 1st round wins. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Rafael Nadal set-up a Wimbledon second round blockbuster with bitter Australian rival Nick Kyrgios on Tuesday after seeing off Japanese qualifier Yuichi Sugita 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.
Two-time champion Nadal and Kyrgios have clashed off the court with the world number two accusing Kyrgios of "lacking respect" while the Australian described the Spaniard as "super salty".
"I am too old to get into all this stuff," Nadal said Tuesday.
"I believed in what I said but I am not going to get into a fight with anyone."
Straight sets.Straight into the second round. @RafaelNadal defeats Yuichi Sugita 6-3, 6-1, 6-3Up next: @NickKyrgios...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/n5gF8oMqvT— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2019
SERENA TRHOUGH TO ROUND 2
Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams moved into the second round on Tuesday with a hard-fought 6-2, 7-5 win over Italian qualifier Giulia Gatto-Monticone.
The 37-year-old American, who if she wins Wimbledon will share the record with Margaret Court of 24 Grand Slam titles, eased through the first set.
However, she had a far tougher battle in the second set against the Italian, who was making her Wimbledon debut, and who broke Williams's serve when the American served for the match at 5-3.
Williams spent a lot of the time chastising herself but eventually closed out the match breaking Gatto-Monticone's serve.
Off to a flying start in the first round.Will 2019 be the year @serenawilliams wins her eighth #Wimbledon women’s singles title? pic.twitter.com/XVQxSAdVLB— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2019
Williams, whose sister Venus crashed out on Monday losing to teenage sensation Cori Gauff, said despite her laboured performance the knee injury that has affected her season had not given her any trouble.
"It is the best I have felt since February," she said.
"I pretty much had to skip the hard court season and missed a couple of clay tournaments.
"I am better now, I feel happy now that I get to play with my baby."
