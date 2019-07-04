Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer Shines on Court 1, Defending Champion Angelique Kerber Out

London: Even a rare visit to No. 1 Court couldn't slow down Roger Federer at Wimbledon.

The eight-time champion beat British wild-card entry Jay Clarke 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-2 to move into the third round. Clarke is only ranked No. 169 but held his own against Federer in the second set until the tiebreaker, when the Swiss star won four straight points to take a 5-2 lead. He then jumped out a 3-0 lead in the third set and broke again in the final game.

Last year, Federer lost his only match on No. 1 Court to Kevin Anderson in the quarterfinals after wasting a two-set lead. But he said the new roof over the stadium made it feel more like his usual surroundings.

"I really enjoyed myself on Court 1 today with the roof," Federer said. "I couldn't really tell if it was Centre Court or Court 1, actually."

KERBER FAILS IN TITLE DEFENCE

The defending #Wimbledon champion is out!World No.95 and lucky loser Lauren Davis beats Angelique Kerber coming from a set down to win 2-6 6-2 6-1Upset of The Championships? pic.twitter.com/Qf9c26a54I — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2019

Angelique Kerber's defence of her singles title came to an early end at Wimbledon being knocked out in the second round by lucky loser Lauren Davis 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 on Thursday.

The 31-year-old German, who came into the tournament in form having reached the final at Eastbourne, made her earliest exit since losing in the same round in 2013.

Davis has now equalled her best previous performance at Wimbledon in reaching the third round where she will play Spanish 30th seed Carla Suarez Navarro for a place in the last 16.

WIMBLEDON 2018 RUNNER-UP KNOCKED OUT

Last year's semifinalist John Isner has been knocked out in the second round of Wimbledon, losing a five-setter to Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan.

The hard-serving American was one set away from the victory but lost 6-4, 6-7 (3), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 on No. 3 Court. Kukushkin broke in the opening game of the fifth set and held serve the rest of the way, converting his first match point when the ninth-seeded Isner sent a backhand long.

Isner reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon last year before losing a five-setter to Kevin Anderson that lasted more than 6½ hours, the second longest match in Grand Slam history. Isner was also involved in the longest, beating Nicolas Mahut in an 11-hour match that finished 70-68 in the fifth set at Wimbledon in 2010.

In the women's draw, former semifinalist Johanna Konta reached the third round with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Katerina Siniakova on Centre Court. The 19th-seeded Briton lost in the 2017 semifinals to Venus Williams, but this is only the second time she's been past the second round.

KVITOVA IN 3RD ROUND

🅰️ 🅰️ 🅰️ 🅰️@Petra_Kvitova dealt out four consecutive aces on her way to the third round 👏 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ed4xYf3CAk — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2019

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova overcame a shaky start to come back and defeat Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-2 and reach the third round.

The No. 7-seeded Kvitova was broken in the opening game and trailed 5-3 in the first set. Mladenovic served for that set at 5-4 and held three set points but failed to convert, double-faulting away her initial chance to close it out. Mladenovic later double-faulted twice more to get broken and make it 5-all.

Kvitova, who won titles at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014, wasn't even sure she could compete at the tournament this year until right before it began. The left-hander missed the French Open because of an injury to that forearm.

OTHER RESULTS:

Men:

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

John Millman, Australia, def. Laslo Djere (31), Serbia, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1.

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Marin Cilic (13), Croatia, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (18), Georgia, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

Kei Nishikori (8), Japan, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Alex de Minaur (25), Australia, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Jan-Lennard Struff (33), Germany, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (2).

Lucas Pouille (27), France, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-1, 7-6 (0), 6-4.

Women:

Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-1.

Alison Riske, United States, def. Ivana Jorovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 9-7.

Julia Goerges (18), Germany, def. Varvara Flink, Russia, 6-1, 6-4.

Carla Suarez-Navarro (30), Spain, def. Pauline Parmentier, France, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-3, 7-5.

Elise Mertens (21), Belgium, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, 7-5, 6-0.

Qiang Wang (15), China, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-2.

Sloane Stephens (9), United States, def. Yafan Wang, China, 6-0, 6-2.