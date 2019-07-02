Take the pledge to vote

Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer Into 2nd Round for 17th Successive Year

Wimbledon 2019: It took Roger Federer four sets but he beat South African Lloyd Harris 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 while former champion Garbine Muguruza was knocked out in first round.

Updated:July 2, 2019, 9:25 PM IST
Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer Into 2nd Round for 17th Successive Year
Roger Federer began his quest for a 9th Wimbledon title with a four-set win over Lloyd Harris. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Eight-time champion Roger Federer reached the Wimbledon second round for a 17th successive year on Tuesday, overcoming a first set blip to beat South Africa's Lloyd Harris.

Federer, 37 and bidding to become the oldest Grand Slam champion, claimed a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win over the 86th-ranked Harris who was making his Wimbledon debut.

Harris was making his debut at the grass-court Grand Slam but rode his powerful serve to a one-set lead. But Federer dominated after that, breaking his opponent twice in each of the next three sets and serving out the match with an ace.

Second seed Federer, who now has 96 wins at the tournament, will face either British wildcard Jay Clarke or American qualifier Noah Rubin for a place in the last 32.

Harris's challenge was eventually compromised by needing treatment on a left calf strain.

"I struggled early on, my legs were frozen and the ball was not going where I wanted it to," said Federer.

"He was hitting big and things were going quickly. I was nervous for a set and a half.

"So it took a good effort from me. Lloyd played a good match."

However, former women's champion Garbine Muguruza is heading home early again.

Muguruza lost to Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 6-4 in the opening round, making for a second straight early exit for the Spaniard since winning the title in 2017. She lost in the second round last year.

