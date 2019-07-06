Take the pledge to vote

Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer into Last 16 with Record 350th Grand Slam Win

Roger Federer defeated Lucas Pouille in a closely-fought three-setter as he registered his 350th in Grand Slam match en route to the pre-quarters.

AFP

Updated:July 6, 2019, 11:31 PM IST
Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer into Last 16 with Record 350th Grand Slam Win
Roger Federer beat Lucas Pouille to win his 350th match at majors (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Eight-time champion Roger Federer reached the Wimbledon fourth round for the 17th time on Saturday, racking up a record 350th win at the Grand Slams.

The Swiss second seed eased past French 27th seed Lucas Pouille 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) and will face Italy's 17th seed Matteo Berrettini for a place in the quarter-finals.

It will be Federer's 17th appearance in the fourth round at Wimbledon, taking him ahead of Jimmy Connors on the all-time list.

Berrettini saved three match points to see off Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/2), 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

