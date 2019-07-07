Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Wimbledon 2019: Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan Out of Mixed Doubles Event

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan both crashed out with their respective partners from the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon.

PTI

Updated:July 7, 2019, 3:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Wimbledon 2019: Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan Out of Mixed Doubles Event
Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan crashed out to end India challenge (Reuters Photo)
Loading...

London: India's challenge in the mixed doubles of the Wimbledon Championships ended with the second round defeats of Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna, here.

Seeded 13th, Bopanna and his partner from Belarus, Aryna Sabalenka lost 4-6 4-6 to Artem Sitak from New Zealand and Laura Siegemund of Germany in one hour and 13 minutes.

Left-handed Sharan and his Chinese partner Yingying Duan lost 3-6 4-6 to British duo of Eden Silva and Evan Hoyt in 62 minutes.

Silva and Hoyt had knocked out Leander Paes and his Australian partner Samantha Stosur in the first round.

Sharan is still alive in the men's doubles competition. Sharan and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner are set to take on top-seeded combination of Marcelo Melo from Brazil and Lukasz Kubot of Poland on Monday.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram