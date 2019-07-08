Wimbledon 2019: Sam Querrey, David Goffin and Roberto Bautista Agut Through to Quarters

London: Sam Querrey reached his third Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday with a 6-4, 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5) win over fellow American Tennys Sandgren.

World number 65 Querrey, 31, who made the semi-finals in 2017, faces two-time champion Rafael Nadal on Wednesday for a place in the semi-finals.

GOFFIN INTO WIMBLEDON LAST EIGHT FOR FIRST TIME

David Goffin matched his best-ever performance at the tennis majors on Monday by reaching his first Wimbledon quarter-final.

The Belgian 21st seed beat Spain's Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (11/9), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in their fourth-round clash on Court Three.

He will face either world number one Novak Djokovic or Frenchman Ugo Humbert in Wednesday's quarter-finals.

In getting to the last eight of a Grand Slam for the third time, Goffin became the fifth Belgian man in history to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon -- and, along with Xavier Malisse in 2002, the only one to do so since 1924.

BAUTISTA AGUT REACHES FIRST WIMBLEDON QUARTER-FINAL

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final and second at the majors this year when he defeated France's Benoit Paire 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 on Monday.

The 31-year-old world number 22 will face either 2016 runner-up Milos Raonic of Canada or Argentina's Guido Pella for a place in the semi-finals.

Bautista Agut, who has now defeated Paire seven times in seven meetings, also made the quarter-finals at the Australian Open in January.