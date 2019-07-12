Wimbledon 2019 Semi-finals LIVE: Djokovic vs Bautista Agut, Federer vs Nadal Scores and Updates

Jul 12, 2019 4:12 pm (IST)

Novak Djokovic leads Roberto Bautista Agut 7-3 in their head-to-head record on the ATP tour. However, the interesting fact is that the Spaniard has defeated the world No.1 Serb in their last two meetings.

Djokovic and Bautista Agut last met in the last 16 of Miami Masters and the latter beat the 15-time Grand Slam winner in three sets. The two had also met in Doha earlier this year where as well Bautista Agut emerged victorious against Djokovic in three sets.

The three Grand Slam tournament meetings, however, have all ended in Djokovic's meetings.

French Open 2018 Round of 32: Djokovic beat Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-7(6), 7-6(4), 6-2

French Open 2016 Round of 16: Djokovic beat Bautista Agut 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 7-5

US Open 2015 Round of 16: Djokovic beat Bautista Agut 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

As has been the pattern, the matches between Djokovic and Bautista Agut have always been battling. It will be interesting to see if the Spaniard, ranked 22 in the world, can pull off the big upset.