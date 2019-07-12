Wimbledon 2019 Semi-finals LIVE: Djokovic vs Bautista Agut, Federer vs Nadal Scores and Updates

Novak Djokovic is ready to take on Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are set to recreate another Wimbledon epic as the men's singles semi-finals get underway at the All England club on Friday. For the Sunday's men's singles final, Djokovic will look to take a shot at defending his title while Federer eyes a ninth title and Nadal his second.
Novak Djokovic vs Bautista Agut is a bit of a mismatch - a match that was not on the cards. Early upsets and some fighting performance from the Spaniard means his bachelor party has been postponed, or rather shifted to the tennis court. Bautista Agut revealed after his quarter-final win that this weekend he was supposed to have his bachelor party. Instead, he will now be facing the world No.1 at the Centre Court while all his friends are now coming to watch him play. For Djokovic, this is a big chance to get even closer to Nadal and Federer's Grand Slam titles records. For the second straight Wimbledon, he is looking to reach the final and perhaps defend the crown that he sensationally won last year.
Jul 12, 2019 4:12 pm (IST)
Novak Djokovic leads Roberto Bautista Agut 7-3 in their head-to-head record on the ATP tour. However, the interesting fact is that the Spaniard has defeated the world No.1 Serb in their last two meetings.
Djokovic and Bautista Agut last met in the last 16 of Miami Masters and the latter beat the 15-time Grand Slam winner in three sets. The two had also met in Doha earlier this year where as well Bautista Agut emerged victorious against Djokovic in three sets.
The three Grand Slam tournament meetings, however, have all ended in Djokovic's meetings.
French Open 2018 Round of 32: Djokovic beat Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-7(6), 7-6(4), 6-2
French Open 2016 Round of 16: Djokovic beat Bautista Agut 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 7-5
US Open 2015 Round of 16: Djokovic beat Bautista Agut 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3
As has been the pattern, the matches between Djokovic and Bautista Agut have always been battling. It will be interesting to see if the Spaniard, ranked 22 in the world, can pull off the big upset.
Jul 12, 2019 4:02 pm (IST)
Celebrities have been making it to Wimbledon to watch the big matches throughout the course of the tournament. From the members of the England cricket team to the ladies of the Royal family, Wimbledon has seen a host of celebrities. For the Ladies Singles semi-finals day, David Beckham was in the Royal Box of the Centre Court. Who will be in the house today?
Novak Djokovic is bidding for a sixth Wimbledon final. A year after he won an unlikely Wimbledon title after having trouble returning from an elbow surgery, Djokovic is back on Centre Court and has been in fine form. After winning the Wimbledon last year, the world No.1 went on to win the US Open and the Australian Open before Rafael Nadal took the French Open crown. Back on the Centre Court, Djokovic is bidding for another final, another title.
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Bautista Agut in the first men's singles semi-final on Centre Court. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
11 years after their epic Wimbledon 2008 final where Nadal had dethroned the grass king Federer to win his only title at the All England Club, the two friends will recreate their long-standing rivalry on the Centre Court. Back then, it took four hours and 48 minutes for Nadal to come out triumphant against Nadal in five epic sets. If not the two, the excited tennis audience will be hoping for another epic chapter in this tennis-defining rivalry.
On Thursday, Simona Halep and Serena Williams set up a blockbuster women's singles final after registering thumping wins in their respective semi-finals. While Halep thrashed Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3, Serena made short work of Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2.