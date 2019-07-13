Take the pledge to vote

Simona Halep Beats Serena Williams in Straight Sets to Win First Wimbledon Crown

Simona Halep defeated Serena Williams in straight sets to win her first Wimbledon ladies singles title.

Updated:July 13, 2019, 8:09 PM IST
Simona Halep Beats Serena Williams in Straight Sets to Win First Wimbledon Crown
Simona Halep beat Serena Williams to win her first Wimbledon singles title (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Simona Halep torpedoed Serena Williams's latest bid to capture a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam on Saturday when she stormed to a sensational victory in a 56-minute Wimbledon final.

The 27-year-old Romanian captured her second career major with a 6-2, 6-2 victory, adding a maiden Wimbledon to her 2018 Roland Garros triumph.

Defeat for 37-year-old Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion who won the last of her 23 Slam titles at the 2017 Australian Open, meant her attempt to equal Margaret Court's all-time record for major wins was put back on ice until at least the US Open.

Williams was undone by 26 unforced errors to Halep's two.

"I never played a better match," said Halep.

"My mom said when I was 10 that if I want to do something in tennis I have to play in the final at Wimbledon

"I had lots of nerves, my stomach wasn't very well.

"I said at the start of the tournament that one of my motivations was to win and become a lifetime member of the club."

Williams was undone by 26 unforced errors to Halep's two in a personal horror show on Centre Court.

"She played out of her mind," said Williams. "I was like a deer in headlights."

Also Watch

