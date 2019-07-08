Wimbledon 2019: Third Seed Karolina Pliskova Shocked by Karolina Muchova

London: Third seed Karolina Pliskova was knocked out of Wimbledon on Monday, losing to her Czech compatriot Karolina Muchova in a result which means Ashleigh Barty will remain world number one.

The world number 68 Muchova triumphed 4-6, 7-5, 13-11 in a three-hour, 17-minute tie which came agonisingly close to supplying the tournament's first ever 12-12 final set tie-break.

Muchova, 22 and making her Wimbledon debut, will face Ukraine's Elina Svitolina on Tuesday for a place in the semi-finals.

Australian Barty will stay as world number one despite being knocked out of Wimbledon earlier Monday by Alison Riske.