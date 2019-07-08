Wimbledon 2019: Third Seed Karolina Pliskova Shocked by Karolina Muchova
Karolina Pliskova lost to Karolina Muchova in a three-set thriller as the third seed crashed out of Wimbledon from the pre-quarters round.
Karolina Pliskova lost to Karolina Muchova in the round of 16 (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Third seed Karolina Pliskova was knocked out of Wimbledon on Monday, losing to her Czech compatriot Karolina Muchova in a result which means Ashleigh Barty will remain world number one.
The world number 68 Muchova triumphed 4-6, 7-5, 13-11 in a three-hour, 17-minute tie which came agonisingly close to supplying the tournament's first ever 12-12 final set tie-break.
Muchova, 22 and making her Wimbledon debut, will face Ukraine's Elina Svitolina on Tuesday for a place in the semi-finals.
"She cannot believe it!"
World No.68 Karolina Muchova digs deep to send out the No.3 seed Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 7-5, 13-11 in three hours and 16 minutes to advance to the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam for the first time…#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xoM7inBrTH
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2019
Australian Barty will stay as world number one despite being knocked out of Wimbledon earlier Monday by Alison Riske.
