English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wimbledon 2019: Untroubled Serena Williams Sails into Quarter-finals
Serena Williams defeated Carla Suarez Navarro in straight sets and is on well her way to equalling Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles.
Serena Williams beat Carla Suarez Navarro to book her place in the last 8 (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
London: Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams coasted into the quarter-finals on Monday beating Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2.
The path for the 37-year-old American of equalling Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles appears significantly easier.
Her quarter-final opponent on Tuesday will be Alison Riske who knocked out world number one Ashleigh Barty earlier on Monday.
6-2 6-2 👊@serenawilliams punches her ticket to the QF in style over Suarez-Navarro...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ACY5mBZow1
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 8, 2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review: German Saddle to Precision Street
- Pakistan Politician Praises Pilot For Plane's 'Narrow Escape,' Shares Video of GTA 5
- Sara Ali Khan's Cute Photo with Brother Ibrahim in London Gives Major Sibling Goals
- 2019 Renault Duster Facelift Launched in India at Rs 8 Lakh
- Anushka Sharma's Expressions During India Vs Sri Lanka Game Inspire Hilarious Memes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results