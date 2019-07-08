Take the pledge to vote

Wimbledon 2019: Untroubled Serena Williams Sails into Quarter-finals

Serena Williams defeated Carla Suarez Navarro in straight sets and is on well her way to equalling Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

AFP

Updated:July 8, 2019, 7:05 PM IST
Wimbledon 2019: Untroubled Serena Williams Sails into Quarter-finals
Serena Williams beat Carla Suarez Navarro to book her place in the last 8 (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams coasted into the quarter-finals on Monday beating Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2.

The path for the 37-year-old American of equalling Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles appears significantly easier.

Her quarter-final opponent on Tuesday will be Alison Riske who knocked out world number one Ashleigh Barty earlier on Monday.

