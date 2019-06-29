Wimbledon 2019: What's new at All England Lawn Tennis Club this year?

Wimbledon 2019 will start from July 1 at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London. While one of the most-awaited Tennis Tournaments will start from Monday, this year's championship has introduced a number of changes, including some wise decisions, which are expected to prove beneficial to players as well as spectators.

Here's a list of all the major changes and updates for Wimbledon 2019 that a tennis fan should know:

1. Increase in Prize money: The total prize money at Wimbledon has gone up by 11.8 per cent to £38m. Both the champions will bank £2.35m each, getting a raise of £100,000 as compared to the previous year. In addition, players who go out in the first round will be paid £45,000.

2. Tie breaks in final set: For the first time in the history of Wimbledon Championship, there will be a final-set tie-break at 12-12 to avoid marathon matches, which means that all four Grand Slam tournaments will now have different ways of breaking the deadlock in the final set.

3. Early timings: This year, the matches to be played on outside courts will start half an hour earlier at 11am (London Time). However, there's no change in timing of the matches that are to be played on Centre Court and Court One. The Men's and Women's singles finals will start at 2pm on the concluding weekend.

4. New area for refreshment: A new area has been constructed in the southern part of the grounds, which will feature a number of new food and drink outlets.

5. Environment-friendly initiatives: To make Wimbledon 2019 eco-friendly, the organizers have to sell only 100 per cent recycled and recyclable Evian water bottles, which will be launched at the Championships. In addition, the restrung rackets will no longer be delivered in plastic bags.

6. Retractable roof for Court One: Court 1 will be opened this year for Wimbledon 2019 has a retractable roof, which means rain won't be playing a spoilsport during the matches.

7. Increase in Women qualifying number: This year, the women's singles qualifying draw has been increased to 128 as compared to last year's 96, bringing it in line with the men's qualifying draw.

8. More Quad wheelchair matches: While only one quad doubles wheelchair tennis exhibition tournament was played at Wimbledon last year, this time more competitive quad singles and doubles draw are expected, that will take place on July 8.