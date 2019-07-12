Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Wimbledon 2019 Semi-final, Djokovic vs Bautista Agut and Federer vs Nadal: Where to Watch Live Streaming

When and where to watch or live stream the Wimbledon men's singles semi-finals between Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Bautista Agut and Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal in India.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 12, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Wimbledon 2019 Semi-final, Djokovic vs Bautista Agut and Federer vs Nadal: Where to Watch Live Streaming
Where to watch the live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Bautista Agut and Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

The Wimbledon semi-final of the men's singles will see Roger Federer taking on Rafael Nadal, while Novak Djokovic faces Roberto Bautista Agut.

All these years later, Federer and Nadal will meet again at Wimbledon for the 40th instalment of their terrific rivalry - and first at the All England Club since their memorable 2008 final.

They are, after all, two of the greatest players in tennis' long history, winners of more Grand Slam titles than any other men. Of Federer's 20, a record eight came at Wimbledon. Of Nadal's 18, 12 came at the French Open, where he routed Federer in the semifinals last month.

That gave Nadal a 24-15 career edge head-to-head, including 10-3 at the Slams.

But that one was on the red clay Nadal rules. This one is on Federer's territory: grass.

This is their fourth matchup at Wimbledon - and first, that won't come in the final. Federer beat Nadal for the 2006 and 2007 titles, but Nadal won the championship 11 years ago in a 9-7 fifth set as dusk descended.

It is the 13th time that the Big Three of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are in the semifinals at a major tournament together. On 11 of the previous occasions, one of them claimed the title.

Friday's other semifinal will draw far less attention: No. 1 Djokovic, the defending champion, against No. 23 Bautista Agut, never before this far at a major.

You can watch the two semi-finals on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming of the Djokovic vs Bautista Agut (5:30 pm IST) and Federer vs Nadal (7:30 pm IST) will also be available on Hotstar.

You can catch all the live updates of the men's singles semi-final of Wimbledon here.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram