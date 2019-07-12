Wimbledon 2019 Semi-final, Djokovic vs Bautista Agut and Federer vs Nadal: Where to Watch Live Streaming

The Wimbledon semi-final of the men's singles will see Roger Federer taking on Rafael Nadal, while Novak Djokovic faces Roberto Bautista Agut.

All these years later, Federer and Nadal will meet again at Wimbledon for the 40th instalment of their terrific rivalry - and first at the All England Club since their memorable 2008 final.

They are, after all, two of the greatest players in tennis' long history, winners of more Grand Slam titles than any other men. Of Federer's 20, a record eight came at Wimbledon. Of Nadal's 18, 12 came at the French Open, where he routed Federer in the semifinals last month.

That gave Nadal a 24-15 career edge head-to-head, including 10-3 at the Slams.

But that one was on the red clay Nadal rules. This one is on Federer's territory: grass.

This is their fourth matchup at Wimbledon - and first, that won't come in the final. Federer beat Nadal for the 2006 and 2007 titles, but Nadal won the championship 11 years ago in a 9-7 fifth set as dusk descended.

It is the 13th time that the Big Three of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are in the semifinals at a major tournament together. On 11 of the previous occasions, one of them claimed the title.

Friday's other semifinal will draw far less attention: No. 1 Djokovic, the defending champion, against No. 23 Bautista Agut, never before this far at a major.

You can watch the two semi-finals on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming of the Djokovic vs Bautista Agut (5:30 pm IST) and Federer vs Nadal (7:30 pm IST) will also be available on Hotstar.

You can catch all the live updates of the men's singles semi-final of Wimbledon here.