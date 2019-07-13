Wimbledon 2019 Women's Final HIGHLIGHTS: Simona Halep Beats Serena Williams for 1st Grand Slam Title on Grass

And she lifts the trophy! Simona Halep is going to lock this moment in her heart!
🏆 @Simona_Halep 🏆#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/RdUFeQwRwb— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2019
What Halep said after the match: "Have you played better than that? No, Never!
"This trophy feels amazing. My mum said if I ever wanted to do something in tennis, it will be winning this trophy and the day has finally come.
"Before the start of the tournament, I said if I win this, I will get a membership for life so that was one of my motivation.
"I have worked a lot to change my game a bit to win on grass. Here you can't slide or run much. This time I knew what to do when the ball comes to me. I can't wait to come back here actually.
"To my parents, my family, thanks for all the support. I couldn't have been here without your support. My team, you are working everyday with me, thank you.
"I would like to thank my country, I have a lot of support everytime I play."
What Serena said after the match:"She really played out of her mind. Congratulations Simona. Whenever a player plays that amazing, you have to take your head off and just nod it to them.
I just gotta keep trying. I love playing this sport and coming out here and playing in front of you guys. My team is amazing, I love you all."
Simona Halep has won her first Wimbledon women's singles title | This is a massive performance from the Romanian, she beats Serena 6-2, 6-2! It was a first Wimbledon final for the former world No.1 and she absolutely dismantled former champion Serena Williams to win the title. The face says it all, she will cherish this one!
The dream came true...#Wimbledon | @Simona_Halep pic.twitter.com/bOf20Tuyjw— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2019
Simona Halep Breaks Serena Williams | What a set that is from Halep! That is the perfect example of an ultimate return game. Halep once again running all around the court forcing Serena to play those extra shots and forcing errors out of the 23-time Grand Slam champion. This has been a massive performance from the Romanian so far.
Set 2: Serena 2-3 Halep. Halep won the first set 6-2
If you can do it, so can I! Halep reacts in exactly the same manner. Halep responded to Serena's 40-0 hold with a love hold herself. This match is getting more and more interesting. The two ladies are putting their heart out on the court.
Set 2: Serena 2-2 Halep. Halep won the first set 6-2
Live reactions to the level of tennis on show 😮#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/NmOgTnGAYY— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2019
Serena Williams gets a love hold. This is the 23-time Grand Slam champion getting into the act. Halep is now finding it hard get into Serena's service games. Serena will want to continue this service domination in order to put pressure on Halep after that first set.
Set 2: Serena 2-1 Halep. Halep won the first set 6-2
Simona Halep Holds Her Serve | The Romanian withstands the pressure. Serena pushed her this service game but Halep was able to work her way around and levelled the second set. Williams is getting stronger with each moment and Halep will now have to work much harder to give herself an upperhand.
Set 2: Serena 1-1 Halep. Halep won the first set 6-2
WHAT A FIERY START FROM HALEP! She has just taken off in this women's singles final. 26 minutes into the match and she pocketed the first set 6-2 against a hapless Serena Williams. Serena was not striking the ball well and Halep makes her play those extra balls and get points. Two times in that final game, Halep received from absolutely insane positions to steal the points.
Lift-off for @Simona_Halep 💨— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2019
The Romanian takes the opening set 6-2 against Serena Williams, breaking twice and making just two unforced errors #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/g8Qn851x4a
Two break points come and go for Serena Williams but Simona Halep fights them both to hold her serve and stay in command of this first set in the women's singles final. A big serve to get the advantage and then a massive forehand to seal the point. Halep looks in no mood to let up. Her box doesn't seem to be letting up either, jumping over after every point Halep wins.
Set 1: Serena 1-5 Halep
Simona Halep holds her serve despite Serena attempting to get close. Halep is too strong at the moment. Her power and retrieving is forcing Serena into making errors. This is so unlike the 23-time Grand Slam champion. Is it this turning out to be a repeat of last year's final when Serena made too many mistakes?
Set 1: Serena 0-4 Halep.
Finally! Serena Williams gets on the board and it's a love hold for the former champion. Is this when Serena begins her comeback into the match? You can't count her out but you get a sense that this set is too big a hill to climb even for Serena.
Set 1: Serena 1-4 Halep
Start as you mean to go on...— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2019
Eight minutes in and @Simona_Halep has a double break in the first set against Serena Williams, leading 3-0#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7pb61xyPm2
A powerful serve and Serena Williams takes the first point of the final with ease.
The second point however is won by Simona Halep. Serena comes to the net a little too early and Halep makes the best of the empty court to bring up the point. 15-15.
Another big serve, Serena wins the point. A little longer rally on the next point and Halep takes the point again. Is there a pattern developing here? 30-30.
A few more exchanges and Serena hits it into the net. Serena throws it away, the ball goes wide and Halep has broken early on.
Right after the break, Simona Halep secures it with a solid service game. The Romanian is up and running.
Set 1: Serena 0-2 Halep.
Serena Williams and Simona Halep met for the very first time in their career at the stage of Wimbledon only. Halep was just a 19-year-old then and Serena had comfortably defeated the teenager. Eight years after that meet, Halep and Serena are in front of each other again at the All England Club and Halep is the first Romanian woman to reach a Wimbledon final. Both of them have the motivation, it will be interesting to see who comes out triumphant.
Till then, relive their 2011 Wimbledon meet.
Throwing it back to 2011, when a 19-year-old @Simona_Halep pushed @serenawilliams to three sets in the second round at The Championships— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2019
Eight years on and they're about to contest the #Wimbledon final... pic.twitter.com/ZZd6HIbOVW
The Duchess of Cambridge is here! Kate Middleton has been a regular visitor to the Wimbledon and once again, she would be on the Centre Court for the Ladies Singles final between Serena Williams and Simona Halep. Megan Markle is also expected to be at the venue.
A warm welcome to the Duchess of Cambridge on ladies' day...#Wimbledon | @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/GleM8z8k3Z— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2019
Throughout the tournament, Simona Halep has been in a remarkable form, almost dismantling every single opponent in her path. Halep has dropped only a single set and that too in the second round of the Championships. Post that second round, Halep has ran past every opponent she has faced.
Serena Williams, on the other hand, has dropped two sets throughout these two weeks but has only got better with each match. The one thing Halep has to be careful of is that Serena was completely in her stride in the semi-final and she will be even more motivated to get the record in the final.
Here is how Simona Halep made it to the Wimbledon 2019 final.
Round 1: Halep beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 7-5
Round 2: Halep beat Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
Round 3: Halep beat Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-1
Round 4: Halep beat Cori Gauff 6-3, 6-3
Quarter-final: Halep beat Shuai Zhang 7-6(4), 6-1
Semi-final: Halep beat Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3
Here is how Serena Williams made it to the Wimbledon 2019 final.
Round 1: Serena beat Giulia Gatto-Monticone 6-2, 7-5
Round 2: Serena beat Kaja Juvan 2-6, 6-2, 6-4
Round 3: Serena beat Julia Goerges 6-3, 6-4
Round 4: Serena beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2
Quarter-final: Serena beat Alison Riske 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
Semi-final: Serena beat Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2
The final is here! 😃@serenawilliams takes on @Simona_Halep for @Wimbledon glory! 🏆#ItTakesWTA pic.twitter.com/fJ3jBhYp5p— WTA (@WTA) July 13, 2019
The Last Three Meetings Between Serena Williams and Simona Halep | Serena has been the winner of this match-up for all the last three times the two ladies have met. Out of the last three matches between the two, two have gone to three sets while one was finished in a straight sets win for Serena. Halep does not have statistics on her side going into the Wimbledon final but her performance so far should give her confidence.
Results of their last three meetings:
2019 Australian Open Round of 16: Serena beat Halep 6-1, 4-6, 6-4
2016 US Open Quarter-final: Serena beat Halep 6-2, 4-6, 6-3
2016 Indian Wells Masters Quarter-final: Serena beat Halep 6-4, 6-3
The ladies singles final between Serena Williams and Simona Halep will be the 11th career meeting between the two. One of their matches back in 2015 Indian Wells Masters was a walkover for Halep so that meeting may not be counted. Out of the 10 times the two have met, Serena has defeated Halep nine times. Back in 2014 WTA Championships was the only time Halep managed a win over Serena but she won it with a dominating scoreline of 6-0, 6-2.
Saturday is only the second time the two are meeting each other on grass, the last time being a Round of 16 match at Wimbledon 2011, where Serena came out triumphant in three sets, with the scoreline 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Fighters on court, Serena Williams and Simona Halep will give it their all on the court today and the Centre Court is likely to witness a classic today.
With the title on the line, expect the unexpected... #Wimbledon | @serenawilliams | @Simona_Halep pic.twitter.com/pl2sCjAsNM— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2019
No matter what, Wimbledon 2019 will surely see a record being set at the Centre Court today.
The ladies take Centre stage...— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2019
A 24th Grand Slam for Serena or a first #Wimbledon title for Simona#Wimbledon | @serenawilliams | @Simona_Halep pic.twitter.com/wlItuPVzGx
