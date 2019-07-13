Wimbledon 2019 Women's Final HIGHLIGHTS: Simona Halep Beats Serena Williams for 1st Grand Slam Title on Grass

Jul 13, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)

What Halep said after the match: "Have you played better than that? No, Never!

"This trophy feels amazing. My mum said if I ever wanted to do something in tennis, it will be winning this trophy and the day has finally come.

"Before the start of the tournament, I said if I win this, I will get a membership for life so that was one of my motivation.

"I have worked a lot to change my game a bit to win on grass. Here you can't slide or run much. This time I knew what to do when the ball comes to me. I can't wait to come back here actually.

"To my parents, my family, thanks for all the support. I couldn't have been here without your support. My team, you are working everyday with me, thank you.

"I would like to thank my country, I have a lot of support everytime I play."