LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Wimbledon 2019 Women's Final HIGHLIGHTS: Simona Halep Beats Serena Williams for 1st Grand Slam Title on Grass

News18.com | July 13, 2019, 8:02 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Wimbledon 2019 Women's Singles Final Serena Williams vs Simona Halep HIGHLIGHTS: Simona Halep beats Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 in the ladies singles final of Wimbledon 2019 to win her first title at the All England Club on Saturday. This was a standout performance from the Romanian and she herself said that he doesn't think she has ever played better. This was a first Wimbledon final for Halep but she came out blazing against Serena to bag the elusive title.

Halep broke Serena four times in the match, twice in each set, to run through the match. Serena never looked like she had much of a chance against the retrieving of Halep as she struggled to hit the ball clean. While there will be unforced errors in Serena's column, it is more about Halep throwing back so many balls that Serena was forced into errors. This is a dream come true for Halep.
Read More
Jul 13, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)

And she lifts the trophy! Simona Halep is going to lock this moment in her heart!

Jul 13, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)

What Halep said after the match: "Have you played better than that? No, Never!

"This trophy feels amazing. My mum said if I ever wanted to do something in tennis, it will be winning this trophy and the day has finally come.

"Before the start of the tournament, I said if I win this, I will get a membership for life so that was one of my motivation.

"I have worked a lot to change my game a bit to win on grass. Here you can't slide or run much. This time I knew what to do when the ball comes to me. I can't wait to come back here actually.

"To my parents, my family, thanks for all the support. I couldn't have been here without your support. My team, you are working everyday with me, thank you.

"I would like to thank my country, I have a lot of support everytime I play."

Jul 13, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

What Serena said after the match:"She really played out of her mind. Congratulations Simona. Whenever a player plays that amazing, you have to take your head off and just nod it to them.

I just gotta keep trying. I love playing this sport and coming out here and playing in front of you guys. My team is amazing, I love you all."

Jul 13, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

Simona Halep has won her first Wimbledon women's singles title | This is a massive performance from the Romanian, she beats Serena 6-2, 6-2! It was a first Wimbledon final for the former world No.1 and she absolutely dismantled former champion Serena Williams to win the title. The face says it all, she will cherish this one!

Jul 13, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)

Simona Halep Breaks Serena Williams | What a performance this from Halep. In her second break point, she managed to break Serena Williams for the fourth time in this match to give herself full command over the final. She will now serve for the set.

Jul 13, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

Simona Halep holds her serve showing absolute grit against a former champion. Halep is simply running away with this.

Set 2: Serena 2-4 Halep. Halep won the first set 6-2

Jul 13, 2019 7:27 pm (IST)

Simona Halep Breaks Serena Williams | What a set that is from Halep! That is the perfect example of an ultimate return game. Halep once again running all around the court forcing Serena to play those extra shots and forcing errors out of the 23-time Grand Slam champion. This has been a massive performance from the Romanian so far.

Set 2: Serena 2-3 Halep. Halep won the first set 6-2

Jul 13, 2019 7:23 pm (IST)

If you can do it, so can I! Halep reacts in exactly the same manner. Halep responded to Serena's 40-0 hold with a love hold herself. This match is getting more and more interesting. The two ladies are putting their heart out on the court.

Set 2: Serena 2-2 Halep. Halep won the first set 6-2

Jul 13, 2019 7:20 pm (IST)

Serena Williams gets a love hold. This is the 23-time Grand Slam champion getting into the act. Halep is now finding it hard get into Serena's service games. Serena will want to continue this service domination in order to put pressure on Halep after that first set.

Set 2: Serena 2-1 Halep. Halep won the first set 6-2

Jul 13, 2019 7:17 pm (IST)

Simona Halep Holds Her Serve | The Romanian withstands the pressure. Serena pushed her this service game but Halep was able to work her way around and levelled the second set. Williams is getting stronger with each moment and Halep will now have to work much harder to give herself an upperhand.

Set 2: Serena 1-1 Halep. Halep won the first set 6-2

Jul 13, 2019 7:12 pm (IST)

Serena Williams holds her serve starts the second set by holding her serve. Halep pushed her hard even in this one but this time around, Serena does not wilt under pressure and gets herself on the board.

Set 2: Serena 1-0 Halep. Halep won the first set 6-2

Jul 13, 2019 7:09 pm (IST)

WHAT A FIERY START FROM HALEP! She has just taken off in this women's singles final. 26 minutes into the match and she pocketed the first set 6-2 against a hapless Serena Williams. Serena was not striking the ball well and Halep makes her play those extra balls and get points. Two times in that final game, Halep received from absolutely insane positions to steal the points.

Jul 13, 2019 7:03 pm (IST)

Another love hold for Serena Williams and it looks like the 23-time Grand Slam is finally settling down in this final. However, it is Halep who has the strings over the match and it seems unlikely that Serena will take the set from here. Halep will now serve for the set.

Set 1: Serena 2-5 Halep

Jul 13, 2019 7:01 pm (IST)

Two break points come and go for Serena Williams but Simona Halep fights them both to hold her serve and stay in command of this first set in the women's singles final. A big serve to get the advantage and then a massive forehand to seal the point. Halep looks in no mood to let up. Her box doesn't seem to be letting up either, jumping over after every point Halep wins.

Set 1: Serena 1-5 Halep

Jul 13, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)

Simona Halep holds her serve despite Serena attempting to get close. Halep is too strong at the moment. Her power and retrieving is forcing Serena into making errors. This is so unlike the 23-time Grand Slam champion. Is it this turning out to be a repeat of last year's final when Serena made too many mistakes?

Set 1: Serena 0-4 Halep.

Finally! Serena Williams gets on the board and it's a love hold for the former champion. Is this when Serena begins her comeback into the match? You can't count her out but you get a sense that this set is too big a hill to climb even for Serena.

Set 1: Serena 1-4 Halep

Jul 13, 2019 6:48 pm (IST)

This is an early demolition from the Romanian. Her defensive skills and her ability to return is troubling Serena Williams. Too many early errors from the 23-time Grand Slam champion and here is another break for Simona Halep. What a start to the final for her!

Set 1: Serena 0-3 Halep

Jul 13, 2019 6:43 pm (IST)

A powerful serve and Serena Williams takes the first point of the final with ease.

The second point however is won by Simona Halep. Serena comes to the net a little too early and Halep makes the best of the empty court to bring up the point. 15-15.

Another big serve, Serena wins the point. A little longer rally on the next point and Halep takes the point again. Is there a pattern developing here? 30-30.

A few more exchanges and Serena hits it into the net. Serena throws it away, the ball goes wide and Halep has broken early on.

Right after the break, Simona Halep secures it with a solid service game. The Romanian is up and running.

Set 1: Serena 0-2 Halep.

Jul 13, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)

Serena Williams and Simona Halep are out on the Centre Court and loud cheers and claps greet the two ladies. It's a packed house for the two and both the ladies are now warming up.

Jul 13, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

We are just a few minutes away from having Serena Williams and Simona Halep on the Centre Court. This is expected to be a cracking final, a battle between two absolutely fighters on court.

Jul 13, 2019 6:17 pm (IST)

Serena Williams and Simona Halep met for the very first time in their career at the stage of Wimbledon only. Halep was just a 19-year-old then and Serena had comfortably defeated the teenager. Eight years after that meet, Halep and Serena are in front of each other again at the All England Club and Halep is the first Romanian woman to reach a Wimbledon final. Both of them have the motivation, it will be interesting to see who comes out triumphant.

Till then, relive their 2011 Wimbledon meet.

Jul 13, 2019 6:04 pm (IST)

The Duchess of Cambridge is here! Kate Middleton has been a regular visitor to the Wimbledon and once again, she would be on the Centre Court for the Ladies Singles final between Serena Williams and Simona Halep. Megan Markle is also expected to be at the venue.

Jul 13, 2019 5:51 pm (IST)

Throughout the tournament, Simona Halep has been in a remarkable form, almost dismantling every single opponent in her path. Halep has dropped only a single set and that too in the second round of the Championships. Post that second round, Halep has ran past every opponent she has faced.

Serena Williams, on the other hand, has dropped two sets throughout these two weeks but has only got better with each match. The one thing Halep has to be careful of is that Serena was completely in her stride in the semi-final and she will be even more motivated to get the record in the final.

Jul 13, 2019 5:32 pm (IST)

Here is how Simona Halep made it to the Wimbledon 2019 final.

Round 1: Halep beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 7-5

Round 2: Halep beat Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

Round 3: Halep beat Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-1

Round 4: Halep beat Cori Gauff 6-3, 6-3

Quarter-final: Halep beat Shuai Zhang 7-6(4), 6-1

Semi-final: Halep beat Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3

Jul 13, 2019 5:28 pm (IST)

Here is how Serena Williams made it to the Wimbledon 2019 final.

Round 1: Serena beat Giulia Gatto-Monticone 6-2, 7-5

Round 2: Serena beat Kaja Juvan 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

Round 3: Serena beat Julia Goerges 6-3, 6-4

Round 4: Serena beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2

Quarter-final: Serena beat Alison Riske 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Semi-final: Serena beat Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2

Jul 13, 2019 5:22 pm (IST)

The Last Three Meetings Between Serena Williams and Simona Halep | Serena has been the winner of this match-up for all the last three times the two ladies have met. Out of the last three matches between the two, two have gone to three sets while one was finished in a straight sets win for Serena. Halep does not have statistics on her side going into the Wimbledon final but her performance so far should give her confidence.

Results of their last three meetings:

2019 Australian Open Round of 16: Serena beat Halep 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

2016 US Open Quarter-final: Serena beat Halep 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

2016 Indian Wells Masters Quarter-final: Serena beat Halep 6-4, 6-3

Jul 13, 2019 5:14 pm (IST)

The ladies singles final between Serena Williams and Simona Halep will be the 11th career meeting between the two. One of their matches back in 2015 Indian Wells Masters was a walkover for Halep so that meeting may not be counted. Out of the 10 times the two have met, Serena has defeated Halep nine times. Back in 2014 WTA Championships was the only time Halep managed a win over Serena but she won it with a dominating scoreline of 6-0, 6-2.

Saturday is only the second time the two are meeting each other on grass, the last time being a Round of 16 match at Wimbledon 2011, where Serena came out triumphant in three sets, with the scoreline 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Jul 13, 2019 5:06 pm (IST)

Fighters on court, Serena Williams and Simona Halep will give it their all on the court today and the Centre Court is likely to witness a classic today.

Jul 13, 2019 5:05 pm (IST)

No matter what, Wimbledon 2019 will surely see a record being set at the Centre Court today.

Wimbledon 2019 Women's Final HIGHLIGHTS: Simona Halep Beats Serena Williams for 1st Grand Slam Title on Grass
Serena Williams faces Simona Halep in the women's singles final of Wimbledon (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Serena was looking to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles but the former Wimbledon champion will have to wait to get her hands on the record. She was close to the record last year at the Wimbledon final and then Angelique Kerber denied her. This time she was denied by a brilliant Halep.

The packed Centre Court cheered and clapped for a sensational performance from Halep as she got her name up on the honours board.

On Sunday, Roger Federer will take on Novak Djokovic in the gentlemen's singles final.
  • 12 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland
    ZIM vs IRE
    132/8
    13.0 overs
    		 134/1
    10.5 overs
    Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    AUS vs ENG
    223/10
    49.0 overs
    		 226/2
    32.1 overs
    England beat Australia by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    NZ vs IND
    239/8
    50.0 overs
    		 221/10
    49.3 overs
    New Zealand beat India by 18 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    SA vs AUS
    325/6
    50.0 overs
    		 315/10
    49.5 overs
    South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    SL vs IND
    264/7
    50.0 overs
    		 265/3
    43.3 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram