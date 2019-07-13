Wimbledon 2019 Women's Final LIVE: Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Scores and Updates

Jul 13, 2019 6:43 pm (IST)

A powerful serve and Serena Williams takes the first point of the final with ease.

The second point however is won by Simona Halep. Serena comes to the net a little too early and Halep makes the best of the empty court to bring up the point. 15-15.

Another big serve, Serena wins the point. A little longer rally on the next point and Halep takes the point again. Is there a pattern developing here? 30-30.

A few more exchanges and Serena hits it into the net. Serena throws it away, the ball goes wide and Halep has broken early on.

Right after the break, Simona Halep secures it with a solid service game. The Romanian is up and running.

Set 1: Serena 0-2 Halep.