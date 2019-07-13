Wimbledon 2019 Women's Final LIVE: Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Scores and Updates

Wimbledon 2019 Women's Singles Final Serena Williams vs Simona Halep LIVE Updates: Simona Halep has had a blazing start to the Wimbledon 2019 ladies singles final on Centre Court. She takes the first set 6-2, making just two unforced errors against Serena Williams who just could not hit the ball well. Two early breaks for the Romanian and she had Serena on the ropes. Serena and Halep are both former world number 1s. While Serena has her eyes on equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles, Halep wants to bag her first title at the All England Club.
Serena has been at this stage before, in fact this is her second consecutive Wimbledon final. Last year, she was up against Angelique Kerber and she lost but this time around, she would want to correct the wrong. For Halep, grass has not been her best friend but at Wimbledon this year, Halep has looked in control all the time and has dished out dominating performances.
Read More
Jul 13, 2019 7:09 pm (IST)
WHAT A FIERY START FROM HALEP! She has just taken off in this women's singles final. 26 minutes into the match and she pocketed the first set 6-2 against a hapless Serena Williams. Serena was not striking the ball well and Halep makes her play those extra balls and get points. Two times in that final game, Halep received from absolutely insane positions to steal the points.
Another love hold for Serena Williams and it looks like the 23-time Grand Slam is finally settling down in this final. However, it is Halep who has the strings over the match and it seems unlikely that Serena will take the set from here. Halep will now serve for the set.
Set 1: Serena 2-5 Halep
Jul 13, 2019 7:01 pm (IST)
Two break points come and go for Serena Williams but Simona Halep fights them both to hold her serve and stay in command of this first set in the women's singles final. A big serve to get the advantage and then a massive forehand to seal the point. Halep looks in no mood to let up. Her box doesn't seem to be letting up either, jumping over after every point Halep wins.
Set 1: Serena 1-5 Halep
Jul 13, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)
Simona Halep holds her serve despite Serena attempting to get close. Halep is too strong at the moment. Her power and retrieving is forcing Serena into making errors. This is so unlike the 23-time Grand Slam champion. Is it this turning out to be a repeat of last year's final when Serena made too many mistakes?
Set 1: Serena 0-4 Halep.
Finally! Serena Williams gets on the board and it's a love hold for the former champion. Is this when Serena begins her comeback into the match? You can't count her out but you get a sense that this set is too big a hill to climb even for Serena.
This is an early demolition from the Romanian. Her defensive skills and her ability to return is troubling Serena Williams. Too many early errors from the 23-time Grand Slam champion and here is another break for Simona Halep. What a start to the final for her!
Set 1: Serena 0-3 Halep
Jul 13, 2019 6:43 pm (IST)
A powerful serve and Serena Williams takes the first point of the final with ease.
The second point however is won by Simona Halep. Serena comes to the net a little too early and Halep makes the best of the empty court to bring up the point. 15-15.
Another big serve, Serena wins the point. A little longer rally on the next point and Halep takes the point again. Is there a pattern developing here? 30-30.
A few more exchanges and Serena hits it into the net. Serena throws it away, the ball goes wide and Halep has broken early on.
Right after the break, Simona Halep secures it with a solid service game. The Romanian is up and running.
Set 1: Serena 0-2 Halep.
Jul 13, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)
Serena Williams and Simona Halep are out on the Centre Court and loud cheers and claps greet the two ladies. It's a packed house for the two and both the ladies are now warming up.
Jul 13, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)
We are just a few minutes away from having Serena Williams and Simona Halep on the Centre Court. This is expected to be a cracking final, a battle between two absolutely fighters on court.
Jul 13, 2019 6:17 pm (IST)
Serena Williams and Simona Halep met for the very first time in their career at the stage of Wimbledon only. Halep was just a 19-year-old then and Serena had comfortably defeated the teenager. Eight years after that meet, Halep and Serena are in front of each other again at the All England Club and Halep is the first Romanian woman to reach a Wimbledon final. Both of them have the motivation, it will be interesting to see who comes out triumphant.
The Duchess of Cambridge is here! Kate Middleton has been a regular visitor to the Wimbledon and once again, she would be on the Centre Court for the Ladies Singles final between Serena Williams and Simona Halep. Megan Markle is also expected to be at the venue.
Throughout the tournament, Simona Halep has been in a remarkable form, almost dismantling every single opponent in her path. Halep has dropped only a single set and that too in the second round of the Championships. Post that second round, Halep has ran past every opponent she has faced.
Serena Williams, on the other hand, has dropped two sets throughout these two weeks but has only got better with each match. The one thing Halep has to be careful of is that Serena was completely in her stride in the semi-final and she will be even more motivated to get the record in the final.
Jul 13, 2019 5:32 pm (IST)
Here is how Simona Halep made it to the Wimbledon 2019 final.
The Last Three Meetings Between Serena Williams and Simona Halep | Serena has been the winner of this match-up for all the last three times the two ladies have met. Out of the last three matches between the two, two have gone to three sets while one was finished in a straight sets win for Serena. Halep does not have statistics on her side going into the Wimbledon final but her performance so far should give her confidence.
Results of their last three meetings:
2019 Australian Open Round of 16: Serena beat Halep 6-1, 4-6, 6-4
2016 US Open Quarter-final: Serena beat Halep 6-2, 4-6, 6-3
2016 Indian Wells Masters Quarter-final: Serena beat Halep 6-4, 6-3
Jul 13, 2019 5:14 pm (IST)
The ladies singles final between Serena Williams and Simona Halep will be the 11th career meeting between the two. One of their matches back in 2015 Indian Wells Masters was a walkover for Halep so that meeting may not be counted. Out of the 10 times the two have met, Serena has defeated Halep nine times. Back in 2014 WTA Championships was the only time Halep managed a win over Serena but she won it with a dominating scoreline of 6-0, 6-2.
Saturday is only the second time the two are meeting each other on grass, the last time being a Round of 16 match at Wimbledon 2011, where Serena came out triumphant in three sets, with the scoreline 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Jul 13, 2019 5:06 pm (IST)
Fighters on court, Serena Williams and Simona Halep will give it their all on the court today and the Centre Court is likely to witness a classic today.
Serena Williams faces Simona Halep in the women's singles final of Wimbledon (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Both Serena and Halep are known to be real fighters on court, which makes this final a massively exciting prospect. This is a first Wimbledon final for Halep while Serena Williams has been at this big stage a number of times.
The Centre Court will be packed for this one and in fact, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are set to be in attendance from the Royal Family. Both the ladies will surely give it their all on court and surely, a record is set to be created on this prestigious stage.