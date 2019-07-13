Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Wimbledon 2019 Women's Singles Final: A Look at Previous Victories of Serena Williams

As Serena Williams prepares to face Simona Halep in the women's singles final at Wimbledon, here a look at her record at the oldest Grand Slam tournament

Trending Desk

Updated:July 13, 2019, 5:03 PM IST
Wimbledon 2019 Women's Singles Final: A Look at Previous Victories of Serena Williams
Serena Williams has won 7 Wimbledon titles (Photo Credit: Reuters)
American Tennis player has made it to Wimbledon 2019 Women's Singles Final and will be playing against Romanian player Simona Halep on Saturday, July 13 at the Centre Court at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London. The match, which will begin at 6.30 pm IST, might lead Serena to her 8th Wimbledon Title and 24th Grand Slam win.

The number 11 seed, Serena is all set to complete against number 7 seed Simona, and if she wins the title, she will create a new record, becoming the woman player with the highest number of grand slam singles titles in Open Era.

Ahead of Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019 Women's Singles Final on July 13, here's all you need to know about Serena William's previous Wimbledon titles:

1. 2002: After making her debut in the field of tennis at the young age of 14, Serena won Wimbledon for the first time in the year 2002, beating her sister Venus to win the singles title. This win also earned her the number one ranking in the world, knocking Venus off the top spot. She earned her first Wimbledon title with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win.

2. 2003: In the year 2003, Serena conquered Wimbledon for a second straight year, yet again beating Venus in the final with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win.

3. 2009: After 6 years, Serena once again registered a Wimbledon 2009. She won her third Wimbledon title against her sister Venus 7-6 (3), 6-2.

4. 2010: When Serena made a winning comeback in Wimbledon in the year 2010, she made sure to hold it for some time. The American player played the best finals of her career, defeating first-time finalist Vera Zvonareva with a 6-4, 6-3 win.

5. 2012: Yet again, in the year 2012, Serena hoisted the Wimbledon trophy after defeating Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 in the final.

6. 2015: The five-time Wimbledon champion Serena marched on to win her sixth Wimbledon title in the year 2015, when she took on 21-year-old Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-4, achieving the second so-called 'Serena Slam', winning owning all four major titles simultaneously.

7. 2016: Serena Williams last won her Wimbledon title back in 2016, earning her seventh Wimbledon win and 22nd Grand Slam title. The player Wimbledon defeated Angelique Kerber, with a 7-5, 6-3 win.

