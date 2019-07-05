Wimbledon 2019: Zhang Shuai Beats Caroline Wozniacki to Storm into Last 16 for First Time
Zhang Shuai became the first Chinese woman since 2015 to reach the second week at Wimbledon, after defeating Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets
Zhang Shuai beat Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: China's Zhang Shuai made the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time on Friday, coming back from 0-4 down in the opening set to beat former world number one Caroline Wozniacki.
Zhang, the world number 60, is the first Chinese woman since Peng Shuai in 2015 to reach the second week at the All England Club thanks to her 6-4, 6-2 win over the 14th seeded Dane.
Before this year, the 30-year-old Zhang had never won a main draw match at Wimbledon in five attempts.
It was a record which reflected her previous struggles -- she was 0-14 at the Slams until she broke through to the 2016 Australian Open quarter-finals.
On Friday, she fired 26 winners against just eight for Wozniacki and goes on to face either Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland or Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska.
Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, has never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon.
Her affection for the tournament would not have been helped by her unhappiness at what she claimed to be a number of poor calls by the Hawkeye review system.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Instagram’s #BottleCapChallenge, TikTok Users Have Found a New Anthem: #CycleohCycle
- With Budget 2019 Offering No Tax Cuts, Middle Class Taxpayers Express Disappointment with Memes
- Stranger Things Season 3 Review: '80s Teen Romance Threatened by Looming Dangers From Upside Down
- Gigi Hadid Flaunts Colossal Purple Bow at Valentino's Colourful Catwalk
- PM Modi Terms Union Budget 2019 ‘Green Budget’ as Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Benefits on EVs
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s