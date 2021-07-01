Wimbledon 2021: Alexander Zverev Eases Past Sandgren, Elina Svitolina Knocked Out

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev moved smoothly into the third round at Wimbledon with a 7-5 6-2 6-3 win over American Tennys Sandgren on Thursday. The clean-hitting German was always in command of an entertaining tussle on Court Two once he broke Sandgren’s serve at 5-5 in the first set. From then on it was one-way traffic as Zverev reached the third round for the fourth time.

Sandgren entertained the crowd with some good-natured banter and could only chuckle when he made a complete mess of a smash to go down a double break in the second set.

Zverev faced only one break point in the match and has yet to drop a set. He will face another American in the next round — either 31st seed Taylor Fritz or Steve Johnson.

SVITOLINA OUT

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina will be free to watch her compatriots take on England in Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final as the third seed crashed out of Wimbledon on Thursday.

The 26-year-old — a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2019 — lost 6-3, 6-4 to Poland’s Magda Linette in their second round match.

Svitolina had spoken on Wednesday of how the football team “would die on the field" against England but even with that fighting spirit she could do little against her Polish opponent.

Linette moves into the third round for the second successive Championships and plays Wimbledon debutant Spain’s Paula Badosa for a place in the last 16.

