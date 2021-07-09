Wimbledon 2021: Matteo Berrettini Becomes 1st Italian to Reach Singles Final in London

Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian player, male or female, to make the Wimbledon singles final on Friday after a commanding 6-3, 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-4 win over 14th seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. Berrettini will meet the winner of the other semi-final between world No.1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic and 10th seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada. Berrettini is looking to do a Wimbledon and Queen’s Club double here in London. Hurkacz somewhat had a shocker of a game, where his biggest weapon, his first serve, was neutralised extremely well by Berrettini.

Berrettini was completely in his zone throughout the match and what he did best was put a lot of balls back in the play off Hurkacz’s serve to put the Polish under pressure. With Hurkacz under pressure on his serve, he made a number of unforced errors to give Berrettini the advantage.

The game started on an even note with both the players holding their serve well but it was the seventh game of the first set that led to the unfolding of the drama. Berrettini got a good couple of points by scrambling around and getting the balls back in play. At 30-30, he got another of Hurkacz’s serve back in play and forced a mistake out of the Polish to get a break point. Another mistake from Hurkacz helped Berrettini get the break.

Berrettini himself was never really troubled on his serve and he broke Hurkacz once again to take the first set.

The second set saw Berrettini take full control of the proceedings while everything started to unravel for Hurkacz. Hurkacz started to make a lot of unforced errors, looked rushed and shaken as Berrettini started to dominate him. Mistake after mistake from Hurkacz meant Berrettini was able to get on top of the proceedings.

Berrettini was consistent throughout and his forehands were absolutely scorching. Hurkacz started to get more and more frustrated and ended up losing the second set 6-0.

Hurkacz took a changing break after the horror of the second set and the third set looked more competitive. Berrettini still looked the better player and was far more in control but Hurkacz was able to keep fighting and changed his tactics a bit.

Realising that Berrettini was getting a lot more of his serves back in play, he started going for a lot more serve and volley to win points.

He fought his way to the tiebreak, where Berrettini started faltering. Berrettini missed a couple of regular shots and put himself in a precarious situation. Hurkacz, on the other hand, played bold and strong at the net to eventually take the set 7-6(3) and force a fourth set.

Berrettini broke Hurkacz in the first game of the fourth as the Polish fell off the radar again. Berrettini got himself in through his reliable forehand but it were a couple of errors from Hurkacz that gave the Italian the break.

From there Berrettini just held his own serve to eventually beat Hurkacz and make his first Grand Slam final.

