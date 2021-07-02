CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Sports»Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic Marches on in Quest for Sixth Title, Beating Denis Kudla
1-MIN READ

Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic Marches on in Quest for Sixth Title, Beating Denis Kudla

Novak Djokovic (Photo Credit: AP)

Novak Djokovic (Photo Credit: AP)

Novak Djokovic roared into the fourth round at Wimbledon, raising his game and occasionally the decibel levels, as he beat American qualifier Denis Kudla 6-4 6-3 7-6(7).

Novak Djokovic roared into the fourth round at Wimbledon, raising his game, and occasionally the decibel levels, on Court One to dispatch plucky American qualifier Denis Kudla 6-4 6-3 7-6(7) on Friday. World number one Djokovic spent much of the third-round encounter cruising on auto-pilot but there were moments when the going got tough for the Serb against the 114th-ranked Kudla. Djokovic, however, knows how to turn up the volume, literally at times, and accompanied by a few chest-thumping shouts, he dug deep to subdue the fiery Kudla and continue onwards in his quest for a sixth Wimbledon title.

Djokovic upped the ante at key moments in the first two sets to take the match away from Kudla and when his back was against the wall in the third, trailing 4-1 and then by the same score in the tiebreak, he showed a stubborn determination to hang tough.

“I spent a lot of time in the mountains with wolves and this is wolf energy there. I am not kidding," said Djokovic, who is halfway to the calendar-year sweep of all four majors.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 02, 2021, 23:15 IST