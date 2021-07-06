CHANGE LANGUAGE
Wimbledon 2021: Felix Auger-Aliassime into First Grand Slam Quarter-final
1-MIN READ

Wimbledon 2021: Felix Auger-Aliassime into First Grand Slam Quarter-final

Felix Auger-Aliassime (Photo Credit: AP)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (Photo Credit: AP)

Wimbledon 2021: Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time with a five-set win over Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time on Monday with a five-set win over Germany’s Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon. Auger-Aliassime, seeded 16, defeated his fourth-seeded German opponent 6-4, 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4 and will face Italy’s seventh seed Matteo Berrettini for a place in the semi-finals.

Zverev, bidding to make the Wimbledon last-eight for the first time, was undone by 20 double faults and 42 unforced errors.

Auger-Aliassime unleashed 17 aces and 54 winners.

July 06, 2021