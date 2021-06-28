CHANGE LANGUAGE
Wimbledon 2021: Former Champion Garbine Muguruza Powers into Second Round

Garbine Muguruza (Photo Credit: Wimbledon Twitter)

Former champion Garbine Muguruza began her latest Wimbledon quest in ruthless fashion as she made up for a rain delay to crush France's Fiona Ferro 6-0, 6-1.

Former champion Garbine Muguruza began her latest Wimbledon quest in ruthless fashion as she made up for a rain delay to crush France’s Fiona Ferro 6-0 6-1 on Monday. The powerful Spaniard, champion in 2017, raced to victory in 49 minutes on Court Two and came close to advancing without dropping a game as she led 6-0 5-0.

Ferro showed some steel to avoid complete humiliation, nicking a game as 11th seed Muguruza netted a forehand, but it was only a temporary reprieve.

Muguruza is one of five former champions in the draw.

first published:June 28, 2021, 22:12 IST