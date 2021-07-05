Wimbledon 2021: Karen Khachanov Ruins Sebastian Korda Birthday to Reach Maiden Quarter-final

Karen Khachanov reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time on Monday with a five-set win over Sebastian Korda who was celebrating his 21st birthday. Russian 25th seed Khachanov triumphed over his American rival 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 and will face either Canadian 10th seed Denis Shapovalov or eighth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, a semi-finalist in 2019, for a place in the last four.

A marathon 81-minute final set on Court 18 featured 13 breaks of serve before Khachanov steadied himself to take the victory.

Korda was attempting to emulate his father Petr who was a quarter-finalist at the All England Club in 1998.

The world number 50 came within two points of victory at one stage in the final set.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here