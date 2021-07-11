Vying for record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, the World Number one Novak Djokovic will take on Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the men’s Wimbledon final on Sunday at the Centre Court in London. The Serbian star has won five Wimbledon titles to date and he is a two-time defending champion at the event. Djokovic is unbeaten in Wimbledon in his last 20 matches. He has also won both the Grand Slam in 2021 – Australian Open and French Open – that have taken place. And, perhaps, that’s why it is no exaggeration to say that he overwhelmingly favourite to win The Championship.

On the other hand, Berrettini was among the top contenders to qualify for the final since the start of the event. However, he has exceeded everyone’s expectations with his exceptional performance in Wimbledon. Berrettini set up the final clash against the top seed by defeating Hubert Hurkacz in four sets.

Ahead of the Wimbledon 2021 men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini; here is everything you need to know:

When is Wimbledon 2021 Men’s final?

The men’s Wimbledon 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini will take place on Sunday, July 11.

At what time Wimbledon 2021 Men’s final will take place?

The men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini will take place at 06.30 PM (IST).

Where will the Men’s Wimbledon 2021 Final take place?

The men’s Wimbledon 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini will be played at Centre Court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

Where can I watch the Men’s Wimbledon 2021 Final on TV?

The men’s Wimbledon 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini will be televised on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 (SD and HD channels).

Where can I live stream the 2021 Men’s Wimbledon 2021 Final online?

The men’s Wimbledon 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

