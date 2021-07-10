The number one seed Ashleigh Barty on Saturday will look to win her first Wimbledon title and second overall Grand Slam when she faces eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova in the women’s final. The number one Australian player won her first major title in 2019 by defeating Markéta Vondroušová in the French Open final. Barty is also aiming to be the first Australian to win Wimbledon since Evonne Goolagong in 1980.

On the other hand, Pliskova is trying to win the first major title of her career. Pliskova had come this close to winning a Grand Slam title before in 2016 when she stunned Serena Williams in the semi-finals of the US Open. However, she lost the title to Angelique Kerber after losing the final.

The match between Barty and Pliskova will take place at the Centre Court of the All England Lawn Tennis in London. Barty also leads the head to head encounter against Pliskova 5-2.While Pliskova reached the final by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals, Barty hammered Germany’s Angelique Kerber in straight sets in their last four encounter.

Ahead of the Wimbledon 2021 women’s final between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova; here is everything you need to know:

When is Wimbledon 2021 Women’s Final?

The women’s Wimbledon 2021 final between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova will take place on Saturday, July 10.

At what time Wimbledon 2021 Women’s Final will take place?

The women’s final between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova will take place at 06.30 PM (IST).

Where will the Women’s Wimbledon 2021 Final take place?

The women’s Wimbledon 2021 final between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova will be played at Centre Court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

Where can I watch the Women’s Wimbledon 2021 Final on TV?

The women’s Wimbledon 2021 final between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova will be televised on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 (SD and HD channels).

Where can I live stream the 2021 Women’s Wimbledon 2021 Final online?

The women’s Wimbledon 2021 final between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here