Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer Oldest Man in 3rd Round in 46 Years
1-MIN READ

Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer Oldest Man in 3rd Round in 46 Years

Roger Federer (Photo Credit: AP)

Roger Federer (Photo Credit: AP)

Wimbledon 2021: An almost 40-year-old Roger Federer made the third round for the 18th time as he beat Richard Gasquet 7-6(1), 6-1, 6-4.

Roger Federer became the oldest man in 46 years to reach the Wimbledon third round on Thursday with a straight sets win over Richard Gasquet. Federer, 39, defeated his French rival 7-6 (7/1), 6-1, 6-4 to make the last 32 for the 18th time. Australia’s Ken Rosewall was 40 when he made the third round at the All England Club in 1975.

Federer, the eight-time champion, beat Gasquet for the 19th time in 21 meetings and will take on Cameron Norrie of Britain for a place in the last 16.

first published:July 01, 2021, 23:55 IST