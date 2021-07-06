CHANGE LANGUAGE
Wimbledon 2021: Aryna Sabalenka Outpowers Ons Jabeur to Reach Semi-finals

Aryna Sabalenka (Photo Credit: AP)

Wimbledon 2021: Second seed Aryna Sabalenka proved too powerful for Tunisian Ons Jabeur as she stormed into the semi-finals with a 6-4 6-3 victory.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka proved too powerful for Tunisian Ons Jabeur as she stormed into the Wimbledon semi-finals with a 6-4 6-3 victory under the Centre Court roof on Tuesday. The 23-old Belarusian, playing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final, played aggressively throughout to keep 21st seed Jabeur on the back foot. She will take on Czech Karolina Pliskova in the last four.

Jabeur, who had made history by becoming the first Arab woman to rach the Wimbledon quarter-finals, boasts one of the most versatile styles in the women’s game.

But Sabalenka played the match on her own terms to nullify Jabeur’s weapons, gaining the first break of serve in the match in the 10th game to move into a one-set lead.

Sabalenka struck first in the second set and although Jabeur hung on gamely she was unable to resist the power coming from the other side of the net.

Jabeur had a break point when Sabalenka served for the match at 5-3 but could not convert it and the Belarusian finished it off with her 27th winner of the match, a backhand down the line.

first published:July 06, 2021, 21:26 IST