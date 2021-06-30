Wimbledon 2021: Serena Williams Ruled Out Due To Injury

Women’s tennis icon Serena Williams will no longer be taking part in the Wimbledon 2021 due to injury. The 39-year-old American was chasing her eighth Wimbledon title, when injury dashed her hopes.

Currently ranked eighth globally, Serena had to get her ankle checked after a slip. The injury came as a huge blow to the American Tennis ace, who was chasing Margaret Court’s 24 Grand Slam record.

The score was 3-2 when Williams slipped, After a lengthy break, the American went back on court, while she was still clearly in pain.

When the score reached 3-3, the decision was made that it would be best if she did not continue, to avoid aggravating the injury.

This is the first time that the American athlete has withdrawn in the first round of the tournament. “I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg," wrote Williams on her Instagram channel.

“My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on the center court so meaningful. Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on - off - the court meant the world to me."

Her opponent Aliaksandra Sasnovich showed concern, saying that “it’s sad" and “it happens sometimes." Roger Federer also raised concern about the surface, after his own opponent went out of the tournament due to injury.

Williams has a great recent track record in Wimbledon, making four final appearances. However, her dreams of overcoming Margaret Court’s record of 24 singles Grand Slams, has gone one since her last win in 2017.

